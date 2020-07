Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace

141 Mediterranean Ave Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom home available in Anderson - Three bedroom two bath home in the desirable Westwood Pointe subdivision. Gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room. Off to the left are two bedrooms and a full bath. Kitchen and dining area connect to the living room and off to the right is the separate private master bedroom and full master bath. Laundry room located right of the kitchen with washer, dryer and storage space. Home is occupied through August 1.



Sorry, no pets.



Clair Carson, Agent.



(RLNE3830923)