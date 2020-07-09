AL
19 Studio Apartments for rent in Aiken, SC

665 Silver Bluff Road
665 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,500
Great office location with parking in front and on side of building. Currently the Bernie Sanders office. Has lobby, large wrap around counter for several collection or information windows.

690 Medical Park Drive
690 Medical Park Dr, Aiken, SC
Studio
$5,240
The Hitchcock Medical Building, a highly adaptable 36,716 SF space, is located in the heart of Aiken's medical district. Adjacent to Aiken Regional Medical Center, this location offers excellent exposure, visibility, and ease of access.

407 Hayne Avenue SW
407 Hayne Ave SW, Aiken, SC
Studio
$400
Tidy single furnished office space (suite C) located in an immaculate building in downtown Aiken. Rent includes electric, water & trash. Tenant responsible for phone/internet.

154 Pendleton Street NW
154 Pendleton St NW, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,500
1300 sqft
Tidy office building located on a corner lot in downtown Aiken. Formerly a dental office, this building could be adapted to several professional or medical uses.

1142 Ste 1 York Street NE
1142 York St NE, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,399
1460 sqft
Highly visible 1460 SF restaurant space with signage available for lease. Formerly a Mexican restaurant/grocery store, this space has an open floor plan. Located next to Domino's Pizza. 10,000 VPD,

1204 Whiskey Road
1204 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$650
595 sqft
Second-story offices available for lease in attractive professional office building located on the corner of Whiskey Road and Boardman Road. Walk-up to your office and see the Palmetto Golf Club from the balcony.

225 Barnwell Avenue NW
225 Barnwell Ave NW, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,986
1766 sqft
Charming single-story office space located in downtown Aiken. Ideal location for any business, including retail, office, medical, administrative, etc. Walkability is a plus to all downtown amenities, restaurants and businesses. Street parking.

245 Chesterfield Street N
245 Chesterfield St N, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,833
2200 sqft
Charming space with a multitude of applications for your office/business. Previously used by a law firm, this property offers over 2200 sf of space to suit your needs.

601 Silver Bluff Road
601 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC
Studio
$1,700
1750 sqft
Large office space available that can be opened up or divided into two spaces if desired. One 1,266 square feet and one 1,592 square feet with own separate entrances. Located in South Towne Square Shopping Center.

143 Laurens Street SW
143 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
Studio
$350
300 sqft
Two unique and charming artist studio spaces available at the historic Croft Building for lease.
Results within 1 mile of Aiken

1090 Pine Log Road E
1090 East Pine Log Road, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$6,580
Warehouse/industrial building, portion with office space available for lease.

1476 Columbia Hwy N
1476 Columbia Highway North, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$1,925
1925 sqft
Attractive office or retail space located on Aiken's north side of town, only 5 minutes from downtown and only 9 minutes to I-20.

111 Gregg Avenue NW
111 Gregg Avenue, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$1,950
3300 sqft
Large office for lease in a great location near Aiken's University and Medical district. The property is situated on just over an acre and a half of land, sitting off of the road, among beautifully aged oaks.

1636 Hampton Avenue NW
1636 Hampton Avenue Northwest, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$3,000
7592 sqft
Large office or retail available close to downtown, ARMC, USCA and many neighborhoods. Former government bldg, this property has on site parking, many large and small offices or meeting rooms, gang restrooms, break area and large display windows.
Results within 5 miles of Aiken

440 Society Hill Drive
440 Society Hill Dr, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$2,100
Share doctor's offices - 2 exam rooms, office, reception deck/office, nurse station, shared waiting room.

4257 Whiskey Road
4257 Whiskey Rd, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
Brand new building ready for your business. Remaining1800 sf unit ready to be finished out for your retail or office space. Great location on the Southside of Aiken on a high traffic road with a traffic count of 12900 VPD.

4881 Whiskey Road
4881 Whiskey Road, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$1,450
Exceptionally tidy property ready for YOUR business! Retail, office, beauty, medical and anything in between would suit this well-cared for and efficient building.

2130 Woodside Executive Court
2130 Woodside Executive Ct, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$2,200
Ground floor office space available immediately in well-known office park on Aiken's south side.

4360 Whiskey Road
4360 Whiskey Road, Aiken County, SC
Studio
$2,000
2800 sqft
Class B office space on second floor (stairs access only), located on Aiken's south side.
Rent Report
Aiken

July 2020 Aiken Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Aiken Rent Report. Aiken rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aiken rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Aiken rents increased slightly over the past month

Aiken rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aiken stand at $709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $854 for a two-bedroom. Aiken's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Augusta Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Aiken, but trends across other cities in the metro have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Aiken metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Aiken metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, Augusta, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 2.7%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Aiken rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Aiken, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Aiken is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Aiken's median two-bedroom rent of $854 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Aiken's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aiken than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Aiken.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

