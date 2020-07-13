AL
13 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Cranston, RI

Last updated July 9 at 08:57pm
2 Units Available
Dean Estates
Mansion House Apartments
111 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
425 sqft
In the desirable Dean Estates area, Mansion House offers a 60-foot in-ground pool and one bedroom apartments at incredible prices.
Results within 1 mile of Cranston

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
770 Providence St Apt B
770 Providence St, Kent County, RI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
770 Providence St Apt B- Free WIFI Included! - Property Id: 250768 FREE WIFI Included with rent!. We have a one bedroom, first floor unit in a multi family building. This unit has new hardwood floors installed, and freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Cranston
Last updated June 28 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
Kent Heights
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
388 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.
Last updated July 2 at 02:32pm
2 Units Available
Apartments at Remington Pond
315 Cowesett Ave, Kent County, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
410 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
810 sqft
Located in West Warwick, Remington Pond offers modern living with an AFFORDABLE price tag. We are conveniently located just 0.5 miles from Interstate 95, Route 2, and Route 117, and only seconds from some of the best shopping in Rhode Island.
Last updated June 28 at 05:06pm
2 Units Available
Hoxie
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln, Warwick, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Located in Warwick, Sandy Lane Apartments offers the convenience of being close to both shopping and the local beaches. Our apartments are spacious and closet space is abundant. Sandy Lane is family living at its best.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Thomas St
15 Thomas Street, Providence County, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$625
3100 sqft
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 3,100sq.ft. of large luxury townhouse in the heart of Centerdale. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out over two floors.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
36 Weeden St
36 Weeden Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$690
2800 sqft
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 2,800sq.ft. stylish luxury near restaurants on the Federal Hill strip. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
30 Weeden St
30 Weeden Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$675
2400 sqft
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 2,400sq.ft. stylish luxury near restaurants on the Federal Hill strip. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out.
Results within 10 miles of Cranston

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
429 Main Street
429 Main Street, Bristol County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming 1 Bedroom in the Heart of Historic Warren - Property Id: 301327 Being one of the newest buildings on Main Street, this stunning two story brick building was designed to complement the colonial style and charm of Warren.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
12 Mill
12 Mill Street, Bristol County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
550 sqft
Move right into this updated one bedroom apartment featuring all new flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and water views.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
768 sqft
Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room, & ample closet space One off street parking space Convenient Location!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
495 Hope Street - 4
495 Hope St, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$625
322 sqft
Ready to move in professional OFFICE SPACE in a convenient and collegial workspace with shared conference room available, located in the heart of downtown Historic Bristol. Steps from the Post Office, RIPTA, bike path, waterfront, and restaurants.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
495 Hope Street - G1
495 Hope Street, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$400
325 sqft
Private office space in downtown professional office building w/ shared conference room.
Rent Report
Cranston

July 2020 Cranston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cranston Rent Report. Cranston rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cranston rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Cranston rents increased significantly over the past month

Cranston rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cranston stand at $1,017 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,236 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Cranston's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Cranston rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Cranston, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cranston is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cranston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,236 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Cranston's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cranston than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Cranston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

