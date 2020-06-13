Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

42 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Central Falls, RI

Finding an apartment in Central Falls that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 07/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts One Beds Starting at $1,400 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for July 1st Located in the

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
65 Garfield St
65 Garfield Street, Central Falls, RI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
65 garfield single home - Property Id: 238660 single home, spacer rooms, parking, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238660 Property Id 238660 (RLNE5709573)
Results within 1 mile of Central Falls

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
768 sqft
Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room, & ample closet space One off street parking space Convenient Location!
Results within 5 miles of Central Falls
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Providence
20 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,670
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cumberland Hill
20 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Downtown Providence
29 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,800
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Barnes Street
78 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
June 2020: 4 BR Apt. in Eastside Near Brown U. - Property Id: 166126 Available June 1, 2020. Accepting Lease Now! Nice 4 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bath , spacious, bright, hardwood floor. Big kitchen and tiled bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
2 Barnes
2 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Brand new 4 bed 3 bath near Brown! Legacy Real Estate - Renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit featuring hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, marble baths, Central heating & central air. Big bedrooms with ample closets. Laundry in unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Benefit Street
12 Benefit Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright second floor apartment in historic building. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, master bedroom with en suite marble tiled bathroom w/ soaker tub, large deck with great city views, parking.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
112 Waterman
112 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
112 Waterman - 4 Available 07/01/20 4 bed 1 bath on Waterman/Thayer. Legacy Real Estate - Large 4 Bed 1 Bath unit for rent on Waterman/Thayer. Steps from Brown campus. Call or text Legacy Real Estate at 401-447-8210 (RLNE5637920)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
13 Pitman St
13 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed on Pitman! Legacy Real Estate - Spacious 3 Bedroom apartment for rent on The East Side on Pitman St. Hardwood floors throughout. In close proximity to Brown, RISD, Wayland Square, and Thayer St. Text Scott @ 401-447-8210.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Barnes Street 3F
78 Barnes St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
June 1! All Utilities Included 3 BR Near Brown - Property Id: 220322 Available June 1. All utilities included! Nice 3 bedroom on the 3rd floor. Hardwood floor, nice kitchen and bath. Coin op laundry in the basement and off the street parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
9 Hayes Street
9 Hayes St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Rent this move-in ready, spacious 3 bedroom apartment right in Downtown Providence, walking distance from all of the City's finest features.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
547 Broadway
547 Broadway, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Unique 2 Bed 2 Bath right on Broadway - Property Id: 279035 We have a very large two bedroom apartment that is very loft like right on Broadway in Providence.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mt. Hope
1 Unit Available
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
381 Ives Street
381 Ives Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121 I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now. Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
150 Prospect St pro 2
150 Prospect St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1010 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/05/20 2 bed-1 bath unit On Historic College hill! - Property Id: 292216 Spacious and elegant 2 bedroom unit available on the East Side Of Providence. Located within walking Distance of Brown University and RISD.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
211 Fourth Street
211 4th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful/Large 3 Bedroom Apartment in Eastside - Property Id: 48454 Beautiful, spacious, bright 3 bedroom apartment with nice granite counter top kitchen and stainless appliances. Three bedroom with hardwood floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Central Falls, RI

Finding an apartment in Central Falls that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

