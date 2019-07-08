Neighborhood Guide: Spring Branch, Houston

The Villas at Bunker Hill

Getting to Know Spring Branch, Houston

Sold on moving to Houston, and not sure what part of the city to live in? With so many distinct neighborhoods and districts across Houston, making a decision isn’t easy. If you are looking for a more relaxing vibe, take a look at the Spring Branch neighborhood. This lovely suburb with convenient proximity to Downtown Houston is flourishing. Here’s what you need to know about Spring Branch.

A Neighborhood That’s Near Everything

Spring Branch, Houston is located along Interstate 10 and the Outer Loop. The location is still within Houston city limits, but far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the busy city. It’s just between Downtown Houston and Memorial City. This makes it ideal for those who don’t like to drive too far to explore different parts of the city.

Spring Branch is a suburb of Houston, and close to the major business districts. This location makes it a great option for professionals who want an easy commute and a more bang-for-your-buck apartment. It’s less than a 15-minute drive to Uptown Houston and the Energy Corridor, and a 20-minute drive to Downtown.

Lodged in the middle of Interstate 10, Interstate 610, and Beltway 8, the Spring Branch neighborhood can get you to wherever you need to be in Houston.

A Growing Suburb for Young Families

Spring Branch is great for younger families who still appreciate the amenities of city life but are ready for more spacious apartments and low-key lifestyles. The Spring Branch area is pretty vast, and apartment communities tend to be smaller. You won’t find the abundance to modern highrises here like you would in downtown. However, most apartment properties are quiet, charming, and are typically a great value. Use Apartment List to find an apartment in Spring Branch Central, Spring Branch East, and Spring Branch West.

Family Activities and Education

Beyond just being close to business districts, Spring Branch is close to Memorial City Mall and City Centre, both with plenty of shops and restaurants to explore. Spring Branch also has easy access to an endless number of local, authentic restaurants. Many of which are family-owned, so there is always a new cuisine to try. It’s a haven for foodies!

Going to parks on weekends is a popular way Spring Branch families spend the weekend. Apartment communities in the neighborhood are just minutes away from Bear Creek Park, Memorial Park, and other parks equipped with soccer fields, trails, and lovely scenery.

The area has its own school district, the Spring Branch Independent School District. The district supports the Spring Branch area with both public and charter schools serving grades Pre-K through 12. There are some excellent schools and some that don’t rank as well, so make sure to do your homework!

Things to do in Spring Branch, Houston

New to the neighborhood and looking for some things to do? Here are the first things to do and spots to check out in Spring Branch.

Go on an Ethnic Food Crawl

Spring Branch, Houston has rapidly grown into a foodie neighborhood with a mix of concept restaurants, pubs, fine dining, and more. But their authentic, ethnic food selection is a must-taste whether you’re a longtime local or just getting to know your new home. The family-run El Hidalguense serves lamb barbacoa and cabrito, handmade tortillas and authentic Mexican dishes. For Korean BBQ and specialties, head to Bon Ga Korean Restaurant for family-style food. Banh mi sandwich lovers are loyal to Roostar Vietnamese Grill for options including ribeye, pork belly, smoked salmon, avocado, crispy tofu and more.

Take Your Bike to Cobble & Spoke

Bike lovers looking for a place to grab a true Texas craft beer or small volume craft wine can cycle over to Cobble and Spoke. Park your bike right inside, grab some board games, and unwind with friends. You can even bring in your own food from somewhere nearby like Roostar's famous banh mi sandwiches. Ask about their weekly events for trivia to mingle with the locals and flex your knowledge.

Go Disc Golfing

Die-hard disc golfers know that proximity to a good course is key for a happy life. Agnes Moffitt Park in Spring Branch provides a community green space with both a disc golf course and a public swimming pool. After a spirited disc golf challenge under Houston's hot sun, go for a dip, and then bike over to Cycle & Spoke to cool off with a craft brew.

Laugh All Night

Recharge after a long week and enjoy some laughs at Houston Improv in Spring Branch. Bring a group, come on a date, or arrive solo for a round-up of some of the best comedians in Houston and beyond. You can also come on open mic happy hour nights and flex your own comedic talents. In between laughs, dine on nachos, chicken tenders, southwest egg rolls, and shareable plates for a hilarious night out.

Peli Peli Kitchen via Instagram

Where to eat and drink in Spring Branch, Houston

Looking for some of the best bites in the neighborhood? We’ve got you covered. Here are some of our favorite restaurants in Spring Branch.

Peli Peli Kitchen

This South African fusion restaurant is named after peri peri, which is a traditional African spice blend. The menu features peri peri chicken, burgers, tacos and wings. Peli’s Peri Peri Chicken is marinated for 24 hours, basted in lemon herb butter, flame grilled and served topped with peppadews and cilantro with a side. You can choose sauce of Lemon Herb, BBQ Peri Peri, Peri Peri or The Blitzi. It’s definitely one of the most popular dishes and a true local favorite. Make sure to try it out! And in supporting your dietary needs, they have keto-friendly, vegan and vegetarian options.

Spring Branch Burger Shack

Spring Branch Burger Shack has come up with some of the most creative burger combinations and presentations possible. The Murray Bay Street is a beef burger patty on a toasted glazed donut with melted cheese and bacon. Another mouthwatering option is the Clay Road which is a beef patty on an everything bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, and bacon. The I-10 is a burger with its top bun flipped upside down and served as a pizza bun. Yes, the choices are bold. But you won’t find a burger like this anywhere else, which makes it a must-try.

Polonia

Run by a cute local Polish family, Polonia is the spot to get a taste of authentic Polish dishes. Some favorites are Golabki (cabbage rolls), Polish Sausage, Bigos (stew), Golonka (pork shank) and so much more. The Pierogi from Polonia is some of the best in town! You can get it savory as your main dish or stuffed with fruit for dessert. Off the lunch/dinner menu, the Pierogi comes topped with sautéed onions and filled with either potato and cheese, meat, sauerkraut, and mushroom or spinach. For dessert, you can get it with blueberry, strawberry, plum or cherry. Swing by for some delicious traditional Polish dumplings

State Fare Kitchen & Bar

One of the most robust and diverse menus in Houston, State Fare Kitchen & Bar has scratch-made food in a fun, casual atmosphere. Kick your meal off with Dill Pickle Dip or the “Texas Red” Beef Chili Frito Pie. Follow these up with the H-Town Hot Fried Chicken, which will knock your socks off in a good way. It’s half a chicken fried to crispy perfection in their tangy hot sauce served atop skillet cheddar potatoes and cheese sauce with cauliflower. Come hungry, the portions here are Texas-sized.

The General Public

A spirited restaurant and bar in Spring Branch, The General Public is where to come for any occasion. They serve brunch on the weekends with items like Avocado, Bacon, and Burrata & Pistachio Farm Breads. The Omelet Sandwich and Steak & Eggs Migas are also menu favorites. For lunch and dinner try a fresh sandwich like the Chicken Apple Club or the Greek Turkey Pita. Leave room for dessert because they serve up the most delicious slice of Birthday Cake loaded with house-made vanilla buttercream icing and sprinkles that you can’t miss. Or just come for drinks, and sit along the inviting round bar with your neighbors.

