Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room pool dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet yoga cats allowed garage parking courtyard package receiving pool table

The location will bring you in, but our community will make you want to stay. Villas at Bunker Hill is more than an ideal location in Houston's Memorial City area; it is a destination all its own. Conveniently placed mere minutes from Houston City Center, the apartments are full of luxury features, such as granite countertops and plank hardwood floors, while the community offers year-round, resort-style amenities such as an innovative clubhouse and two swimming pools. Residents also appreciate other conveniences, including gated garage parking with direct access to every floor, keyless entry and motion sensor lighting. This pet-friendly community welcomes up to two pets per household and provides a dog park for your faithful four-legged companions. Energize your life at Villas at Bunker Hill.