Living in Queen Anne, Seattle

Queen Anne is an affluent neighborhood north of Downtown Seattle. Located on one of the steepest hills in Seattle, Queen Anne neighborhood offers its residents the most amazing views of the city.

Neighborhood Guide to Queen Anne

This beautiful neighborhood got its name from an English monarch who inspired an architectural style widely used in the area. For the longest time, people didn’t want to develop this part of the city because of the steepness of the hill. Ironically, the views from that same hill make this neighborhood so desirable and its properties so expensive. Check out our neighborhood guide to learn about all the perks of living in Queen Anne.

Things to do in Queen Anne

If you decide to move to Queen Anne, rest assured - you will never be bored. You can always enjoy the views of the city from Kerry Park, find a kayak at Fisherman’s Terminal or grab a drink at a rooftop bar. For more recommendations, check out our list of things to do in Queen Anne.

Where to eat and drink in Queen Anne

Classy restaurants, hip gastropubs, and boozy breweries - Queen Anne provides you with a ton of culinary options. Check out this list of some of our favorite must-try foodie spots.