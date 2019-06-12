Living in Greenwood, Seattle

Greenwood is Seattle’s down-to-earth district. Don’t let its spooky history scare you away. Yes, it formerly housed a graveyard and a swamp, but the neighborhood has grown into a charming little place that offers a serene experience.

Neighborhood Guide to Greenwood

Here you’ll find families strolling through quiet streets, enjoying the scene’s unique architecture and some curious businesses. Have a love for everything antique, Jimi Hendrix, and long strolls? Greenwood might just be the place for you. Read our guide to Greenwood, Seattle to learn more about living in this delightful neighborhood.

Things to do in Greenwood

If you decide to move to Greenwood district, you will definitely find lots of things to be entertained by. Stroll on by the Taproot Theater Company. Founded in 1976, it now educates and inspires over 150,000 people throughout the Pacific Northwest. One of the city’s other beloved traditions is the Seafair Parade. Join thousands of onlookers as the fantastic bands, floats, and pirates pass you by in this extravagant showcase. Greenwood also offers parks and exquisite antique shops to explore, so stop on by. If you’d like to learn even more about Greenwood read our guide on things to do in the neighborhood.

Where to eat and drink in Greenwood

Greenwood definitely has no shortage of delicious food options. Close your eyes and pick from a long list of places to eat at - you will not be disappointed in any case. Enjoy a hearty meal at Coindexter’s or a romantic dinner inspired by French cuisine at the Gainsbourg. Check out our guide to the best places to eat and drink in Greenwood.