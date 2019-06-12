Living in Fremont, Seattle

Bohemian Fremont is Seattle’s quirkiest neighborhood. Indie cafes and bars, outdoor art, food trucks, hip restaurants, and fun events make it a perfect place for young tech workers moving to the area.

Neighborhood Guide to Fremont

What is it like to live in a neighborhood where indie meets tech, and quirky art pieces neighbor offices of giants like Google and Adobe? Read our guide to Fremont, Seattle to learn more about living in this charming and eccentric neighborhood.

Things to do in Fremont

If you decide to move to Fremont, you’ll never be bored again. Read a book on the veranda at Fremont Coffee Company, get a bargain on antique furniture at the Fremont Sunday Market, or cover yourself with body paint and join bicycle riders at the Fremont Solstice Parade. Read our guide to things to do in Fremont for a more comprehensive list of ideas on how to spend your time in this enchanting Seattle neighborhood.

Where to Eat and Drink in Fremont

Being one of the hippest neighborhoods in Seattle, Fremont offers a diverse selection of restaurants, cafes, bars, and food trucks. Enjoy some fresh oysters while sipping on a delicious craft cocktail, or enjoy a cup of fragrant coffee at one of the many local coffee shops. Check out our guide to the best places to eat and drink in Fremont here.