Living in Downtown, Seattle

Downtown Seattle is the city’s most dynamic and lively neighborhood. The heart of the city's business activities, it is home to its tallest skyscrapers and some of the best restaurants.

Neighborhood Guide to Downtown Seattle

There is more to Downtown Seattle than business and high rises. Endless shopping, delicious delicacies, and fun activities at the Seattle waterfront will leave your belly full and your heart happy. To learn more, check out our neighborhood guide to Downtown Seattle.

Things to do in Downtown Seattle

If you love being surrounded by people and are looking for nonstop entertainment, Downtown Seattle is the place to be. Whether you are a theater buff or a competitive ping pong player, you will never be bored in this fascinating dynamic neighborhood. To learn more about things to do in Downtown Seattle, check out a list of activities we put together for you.

Where to eat and drink in Downtown Seattle

When people think about food in Seattle, Pike Place Market usually comes to mind. While it’s definitely a must for every foodie visiting or moving to the Emerald City, there is definitely more to Downtown’s dining scene. Check out our guide to where to eat and drink in Downtown Seattle for more recommendations.