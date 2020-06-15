12 Home Office Decor Ideas for your Apartment

Whether you’ve been working from home like a pro for years or are recently adjusting to telecommuting mandates, your apartment office likely needs an upgrade. Small space doesn’t have to dictate your office decor ideas. You just need the right approach to maximize your approach and keep the apartment office of your dreams.

Here are 12 ideas to start you on the right track!

1. Invest in the optimal desk

Your apartment may not have the space you need to create the perfect home office. However, these desk variations may make your work from home life easier.

Rolling Desks: Limited apartment office space means getting creative with your options. That makes a rolling desk a perfect solution for flexibility.

With a rolling desk, you can easily rearrange your workspace to fit your needs. You can also just change up your scenery if you’re feeling stuck.

Entertaining is also simplified with a rolling desk. Just roll the desk away or use it as a serving station.

Wall-Mounted Desks: Increase your floor space in your apartment office and get rid of the bulky desk with a wall-mounted option instead. A wall-mounted desk is easy to install and takes up less room than a traditional desk.

Add a padded folding chair to tuck away when you’re done. Then, use the desk as a display shelf when company is over.

It’s always a good idea to check your lease first. Ask your landlord about installing anything into the wall before you get started.

Folding Wall Desks: Ever wish you could just fold up your desk and tuck it away? Instead of an old-school folding table, install a mounted, folding wall desk that disappears at a moment’s notice. It’s also the perfect desk if you want to keep it out of sight when company comes over.

Just like the wall-mounted desk idea, check your lease terms or ask your landlord in advance about installing it.

2. Rethink your desk setup

Apartment life has its advantages. However, it usually means you’re limited in space for office decor. If most of your work is done digitally, do you really need the storage and bulk of a traditional desk setup?

Instead of eating up so much of your living space, keep your work area clean and simple with a wooden or metal table. Another office decor idea is to give a modern translucent chair or desk a try. Those will upgrade your style game.

3. Make your home office private and functional

Now that you’re settled on the ideal desk for your office space, it’s time to tackle the rest of your space. Start by adding a bookcase or hanging wall shelve. Use these to add decor and keep your files organized.

Want more privacy? Curtains are a great way to conceal clutter and section off your existing space, all while enhancing your office decor. Hang a privacy curtain in your favorite color and style to create a wall for your office. You’ll end up with more dimension, more privacy, and less visible clutter.

4. Don’t shy away from pops of color

Whether your work leans towards creative industries or you just need an office refresh, embrace big, bold pops of color in your office decor ideas.

Paint an accent wall bright blue, red, or yellow to anchor your signature style. If painting isn’t allowed in your apartment, try fun, patterned wallpaper. That can be easy to remove.

5. Lean into the color blue

If you find yourself frequently stressed while working, blue walls or office decor may be your best bet for relaxation. Research shows the color blue has a calming effect and can enhance your workspace.

Try your favorite hues of blue on your apartment office walls or curtains. You can also try them on your office accents, from your chair to artwork.

6. Look into trendy, comfortable office chairs

A quality chair can make or break your office experience. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t be ultra-trendy.

Go for that translucent mod chair with a colorful cushion or a gorgeous accent chair. Or go for an ergonomic mesh chair that's both functional and breathable. Whatever you choose, make sure it keeps you sitting upright and comfortable for hours of work.

7. Bring the outside in

Just like the color blue, nature also has a calming and centering impact on our lives. Add nature to your office decor ideas with your favorite plants and flowers.

If decorating with natural elements isn’t practical for your apartment, try adding some nature-inspired prints to your workspace to spice it up.

8. Add industrial-style furniture

Go ahead and channel your inner-New York architect with industrial furniture for your office decor. A wooden desk with metal legs, modern lines, and functionality reign supreme. Industrial office furniture also complements a warehouse turned loft with exposed brick walls and beams.

9. Experiment with patterns and textured decor

Get creative with your office environment. Use it as a place to experiment with patterns and textured decor.

Add patterned wallpaper, textile artwork, and unique rugs. You can mix and match your patterns to get your office to your ideal liking.

10. Embrace minimalism

Step back from your office and ask yourself, “WWMKD” or What Would Marie Kondo Do? We’re pretty sure she would want our offices to spark joy.

She’d also want us to get rid of all that junk holding us back in our life. Go ahead and embrace Kondo’s minimalist sensibilities and streamline your office.

Who needs five-day planners and 18 pens? Give away the excess and spend less time keeping your space tidy.

11. Create a shared workspace for you and your partner

If you’re sharing an apartment with a partner and need a common workspace, you’ve got options. Try a long work table with comfortable office chairs or a computer desk designed for two.

Then, give each side of your office space your own personal touch. Mixing and matching styles, patterns, and textures create personality and charm for your apartment office.

12. Bring in the natural light

Natural light can help enhance your mood and productivity. It’s also easier on your eyes. If possible, try to set up your workspace near natural light to enhance your office decor.

Swap out your window treatments for something light and airy. You can also hang an oversized wall mirror across from your window to create the illusion of light.

Big or small, your space can still accommodate an office apartment with the right approach. Focus on maximizing the space you have. You can create a larger-than-life illusion with office decor that makes a statement!