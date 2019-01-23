Printable KonMari Checklist: Declutter Your Home With Marie Kondo

As the Netflix documentary “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” goes viral, people all over the world are discovering the KonMari method. In case you are new to Marie Kondo’s magical solution to household clutter, we strongly recommend that you check out our previous article covering its basics. You can also read Marie's bestseller book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing." While the method is pretty straightforward, it requires a lot of organizing and planning. To help you make the most out of it, we created an ultra-detailed printable KonMari checklist that you can find at the bottom of this article. Before you embark on this journey to a clutter-free life, make sure you know the main principles and follow the steps below:

Step 1. Commit to tidying all at once, thoroughly going through the process and finishing it.

Step 2. Tidy in order:

Clothes

Books

Papers

Komono - things not included in previous categories that don’t have sentimental value

Mementos or sentimental items

Step 3. Break categories into subcategories for better visibility. You can use our checklist. It’s comprehensive and should cover most items found in an average household.

Step 4. Gather all items from the same category and subcategory in one spot.

Step 4. Pick up/touch every item to determine whether they “spark joy” in you or make you feel good.

Step 5. Discard before organizing. Thank every item before discarding it.

Step 6. Store items vertically, when possible. Use the KonMari folding method to fold clothes.

Decluttering your home using our KonMari checklist? Share your house before and after transformation photos with us by tagging @ApartmentList on Twitter or Instagram.