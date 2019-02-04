Everything You Need to Know About Renting Furniture

Renting furniture is now easier and more convenient than it has ever been. If you aren’t ready to splurge on a new sectional, renting a high-quality furniture piece is a great alternative. However, there are some things you need to know before renting furniture, and we’re here to help.

Who should rent furniture

There are many reasons to rent furniture. If you are in a temporary living situation, say 1-12 months, renting furniture might be your perfect solution. Moving bulky pieces from one apartment to another can be a huge hassle, especially in a long distance move. If you can’t fit all of your furniture in your new home, you either have to store or sell it. If you’re a student, in military housing, or relocating for a short-term work assignment or contract renting furniture can make a ton of sense as your living situation will likely be semi-temporary.

Renting furniture is also an appealing option if you want to try out a piece for your house before you fully purchase it. Companies like Feather allow you to subscribe to furniture pieces with the option to buy at the end. If you want to trial run your interior design ideas, renting can be a great way to go.

If you are just looking for a cheap alternative to buying furniture, however, renting may not be the most cost-effective decision. The monthly fees for renting can be very steep and add up fast. If the piece is damaged, you might get stuck paying the full price for the furniture anyway. If you are on a tight budget, you are better off looking at places like Ikea or Target for more affordable pieces. Also, be sure to check out Craigslist and Nextdoor for furniture people are trying to get rid of. Pieces often go for free or very cheap.

How much does it cost to rent furniture

The cost of renting furniture can vary widely based on the quality of the furniture you are renting, the company and location you rent from, and the length of your rental. On average, expect to spend $10-$100 per piece of rented furniture or $100-$500 for an entire room set.

Cost Owl put together a list looking at the average prices of furniture rentals. The below table provides a price range to help you estimate how much renting a chair or an entire bedroom may cost. Also, note that the below prices don’t factor any additional shipping, insurance, or other fees.

Furniture Piece Monthly Cost Living Room Set $200 to $350 Sofa $50 to $100 Loveseat $20 to $30 Kitchen Table $30 to $100 Flat screen television , 46 inch to 60 inch $50 to $200 Whole Entertainment Center $200 to $500 4 Post Bed $50 to $75 Dresser $10 to $50 Bedroom Set $100 to $250

Let’s do the math. If you are looking at the price of a low-end sofa, $50 a month comes out to $250 a year. If you are looking to save, you could pick up budget-friendly sofa from Ikea for the same price. When looking at TV prices, deals for 50 inch 4K smart TVs appear all the time. Keep this in mind when considering if renting furniture is the right choice for you. Renting can be very convenient, but may not be the best way to cut costs long term.

On the other hand, if you want to live in comfort during a temporary living situation, these prices may be worth it to you. This may be especially true if you don’t have the capability or budget to move large furniture pieces from your home to your temporary home.

How to rent furniture

First things first, check out our 3 Places That You Can Rent Furniture From article to find a company that fits your needs. Most furniture rental companies make the process pretty painless, and similar to regular online shopping. They will offer single pieces as well as packages, like a living room or dining room set. After finding a piece or set you are interested in renting, you can check for availability in your area and pick out a lease length. Most will be able to deliver right to your doorstep. Some companies also have showrooms, allowing you to see the piece in person before renting if you so desire.

Make sure to read all of the details before ordering a rental. Some companies will have a minimum price you’ll need to spend per month to get your pieces shipped. For example, CORT requires a minimum monthly payment of $200. You might need to add an end table if you had your eyes on a $175 loveseat. Also, companies may require a minimum lease length for renting. If you’re a student and want to rent an entire bedroom set for a month, say to impress your parents when they visit, you may be out of luck.