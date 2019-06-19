3 Must-Try Restaurants in Lower Greenville, Dallas

HG Sply Co. via Instagram

If you ask around about the most underrated neighborhood in Dallas, there are plenty that will bring up Lower Greenville. You’ll never run out of things to do and places to check out in this neighborhood. Lower Greenville truly offers it all. Whether you want an upscale meal, a unique cocktail, a casual brewery, some live music, or even some comedy, you can find it. If you are new to the area and not sure where to check out first, here are three of our favorites.

1 . HG Sply Co.

HG Sply Co is your friendly neighborhood bar. This local hot spot has got a lot to offer. Enjoy the spacious rooftop patio on a lively summer night. Come by for happy hour for $5 mules or an old fashioned. Hungry for filling dinner? The options here are unique and delicious. Try out their popular yellow curry and roasted brussel sprouts for a satisfying supper. Simply want to catch a Mavs game and some drinks with your new neighbors? This is the perfect place to do so. The rustic decor and friendly service create a great vibe, a big reason why this spot is so beloved by Lower Greenville residents.

2 . The Grape

When you think of Texas, what do you think goes through the minds of many people? There are some that might think of cowboy boots, cowboy hats, and huge bone-in steaks. Delicious burgers may not come to mind, but they should. The best burger in all of Dallas just might be at The Grape on Greenville Avenue, according to both locals and tourists. The Grape describes itself as an “urban bistro” and also offers plenty in terms of wine selection and cocktails, as well. It’s been a staple of Lower Greenville since 1972. The menu has tons of great options, from hearty steaks to mouthwatering mussels and fries. However, the burger clearly steals the show. Just note, the burger is only available Sundays and Mondays. If you need that post-work drink, swing by for happy hour for $3 wells.

3 . St. Martin’s Wine Bistro

Ah, the perfect spot for a romantic date night. St. Martin’s Wine Bistro is an incredible and cozy restaurant that almost seems if it was created for romance. The dark lighting and live piano create an intimate ambiance. But what about the food? One of the best things about the restaurant is that it offers upscale dining with pretty solid prices. You can’t go wrong with any of the entree choices, but just make sure to save room for dessert. Their souffles are a cant-miss. Many say that St. Martin’s Wine Bistro is one of the best French restaurants in Dallas, and it’s easy to see why.