5 Must-Try Restaurants in LoDo, Denver

LoDo, aka Lower Downtown, is one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Denver. There are many tasty restaurants and vibrant nightclubs in this area, and there’s a ton to do in the area. If you are looking for some awesome spots to dine in LoDo, you will not be disappointed. The neighborhood is bursting with options. If you are new to the area, we compiled a list of some spots to check out first. Here are our picks for the best restaurants to eat and drink in LoDo, Denver.

1 . Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar is a favorite amongst seafood enthusiasts in the city. You’ll find the seafood staples here, crafted to perfection. Local favorites include the peel and eat shrimp, and their oysters (of course). The restaurants is super popular and also pretty small. Not the ideal combination, so be sure to call and make a reservation if you don’t want to risk a long wait.

2 . Freshcraft

Freshcraft is one of Denver’s premier craft breweries. They typically have around 25 different craft beers on tap. If beer isn’t your thing, they still have cocktails and wine to order. If you're a beer enthusiast like many Denver locals, you’ll love this spot. Come for the craft brew, stay for the delicious bar bites. Pretzel bites, fried pickles, and wings make the perfect pairing with your beer. Stop by, grab an IPA, and enjoy the LoDo community.

3 . Rio Grande Mexican

Rio Grande Mexican is a fun Mexican restaurant located right in the heart of Lodo. The menu features classic Mexican dishes. but the margaritas are the real show stopper here. The margarita menu has something for everyone. Whether you like yours frozen or on ice, classic or mango, the choices are endless. We’d recommend trying out the classic if you like to keep it traditional. If you want to get a bit experimental, give the manberry a go. They have a spacious outdoor patio as well. A margarita and chips outside on a sunny Denver day? Sign me up!

4 . Rhein Haus Denver

The Rhein Haus is a German restaurant with an interesting ambience. Inside of the restaurants feels almost like a ski lodge, with a German theme. Rhein Haus serves awesome traditional German food. We’d recommend giving the currywurst, schnitzel, and bratwurst a try. The restaurant also has bocce ball courts, which is always a great time. You’ll find LoDo locals here enjoying a beer and bratwurst while cheering on the Nuggets. Join your new neighbors for a lively evening filled with great eats.

5 . Jackson’s

Jackson’s is a great sports bar and grill in the LoDo area. It’s .always filled on game days, making it a lively spot to go to watch a Bronco’s or Rockies game. The bar is located right across the street from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. If you want to grab a few beers before heading into the stadium, make sure to stop by. Jackson’s also has an awesome rooftop deck if you want to take in the views of downtown Denver. If you want to get to know the LoDo community, there might not be a better place.

These are a few of the places we'd recommend checking out first in LoDo.