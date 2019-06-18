4 Must-Try Restaurants in Deep Ellum, Dallas

Easy Slider via Instagram

Deep Ellum is known as a spirited artist and music community close to Downtown Dallas. Some of Dallas’ best restaurants and bars are tucked into this neighborhood. Brewpubs, cocktail bars, and outdoor patios line Main St. and draw lively crowds. Listed below are a few of the best places to eat and drink in Deep Ellum.

1 . Easy Slider

Easy Slider is a successful food truck business turned brick and mortar in historic Deep Ellum. It’s in a 100-year old space and boasts a modern but very laid back and casual environment. It’s a great place to sit on the patio and enjoy two juicy Angus beef sliders for a great price of $9.

They top the burgers with unique additions like creamy peanut butter, strawberry jam, and pear chow chow. To compliment your burger, you have either Onion Rings, Loaded Tots or Tator Tots and you can wash that all down with an ice-cold beer.

2 . Braindead Brewing

Focused on good food and good beer is Braindead Brewing. It’s a massive, yet relaxed brewpub with homemade craft beer and pub food items. Locals love to occupy the giant wraparound corner patio shaded by cheery yellow umbrellas to enjoy a few beers on any given day.

They offer Brunch, Lunch and an Anytime menu with a Bar featuring rotating taps of beer they make and select wines. For brunch you can choose from Chicken and Grits, a Bacon Flight, Breakfast Burger or a Cinnamon Roll along with a Mimosa, fresh juice or Nitro Cold Brew Coffee. If you go for lunch, try the Smoked Butcher Steak or the Cornmeal Dusted Catfish.

3 . Pecan Lodge

On Texas’ best BBQ list is Pecan Lodge. They smoke various meats to perfection and serve up southern sides that will blow your mind. You can order meat like brisket, beef ribs, pulled pork and hand-made sausage by the half pound and choose from five different sides.

If you want to do family-style, order The Trough, which serves 4-5 people, and consists of one beef rib, one-pound pork ribs, one-pound brisket, half-pound pulled pork, and three sausage links. Save room for dessert of either banana pudding, cookies or peach cobbler.

4 . Cane Rosso

Cane Rosso specializes in wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, tasty sandwiches, and indulgent pasta. The place has a cool urban feel with high ceilings, exposed brick and industrial light fixtures hanging over small wooden tables. For brunch they have a delicious Breakfast Taco Pizza topped with chorizo, tater tots, onions, candied jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, cracked egg, and cilantro crema. Brunch cocktails to accommodate are Spiked Sangria, Frose and Mimosa.

On the lunch menu pizzas are broken up into sections for Reds with tomato sauce, Whites without red sauce, Classics, Pizza of the Month and Build Your Own. All of the pizzas are served Neapolitan style with a touch of olive oil and a few basil leaves and cook in less than 90 seconds in the 900-degree oven. Craft beer on draft, cocktails like Limoncello and Mellow Moscow Mule and wine make up the lunch and dinner drink menu.