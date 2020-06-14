Apartment List
PA
/
yardley
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Yardley, PA with gym

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Yardley
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
734 TIMBERLAKE DRIVE
734 Timberlake Dr, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1635 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Largest unit available at the Jefferson! Top floor penthouse. Beautiful community with clubhouse, fitness center, playground and outdoor pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Magnolia Hill
1 Unit Available
201 CHAPEL COURT
201 Chapel Ct, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY!! An exceptional "BRAND NEW", lifestyle community awaits you at THE RESIDENCES AT ST JOSEPH COURT, located in the Fallsington area of historic Bucks County.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
426 MASTERSON COURT
426 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1419 sqft
Bright and meticulously 2nd floor, 2BR, 2BA condo in "The Madison" luxury condominiums. Lavish main entry invites you in. The building is equipped with full size elevators in addition to stairs for convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Yardley
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
17 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,160
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
850 sqft
At Wingate Apartments, discover classic style for your contemporary life. Our community is proud to offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1311 SIERRA DRIVE
1311 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1241 sqft
4 year LUXURY CONDO on 1st floor End Unit: 4 MIN WALK FROM HAMILTON TRAIN STATION : 2 bed/2 full bath, with carpet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1323 SIERRA DRIVE
1323 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1138 sqft
Fabulous rental in the Crossings at Hamilton. Beautiful 2nd floor Topeka model with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Lots of amenities including community pool and gym.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1441 SIERRA DRIVE
1441 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
Home also listed for Sale.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1338 SIERRA DRIVE
1338 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1246 sqft
New Luxury CONDO,4 Minutes walk for Express Train to NYC, secure entry, elevators, interior mailboxes, Enter into the "Union" model with 1,250 SF that has separate formal Dining Room and Living Room with neutral wall to wall carpeting, coat closet

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1408 COLTS CIRCLE
1408 Colts Circle, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1121 sqft
Stunning Penthouse two Bedrooms two full baths end Unit,Balcony spotless freshly painted and cleaned Hardwood Floors being installed throughout !some Furniture included as well as Clubhouse privilege Pool, Gym Gathering Room Elevators and secured
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Yardley, PA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Yardley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

