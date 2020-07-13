/
pet friendly apartments
9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wrightsville, PA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
7 Units Available
Wrightsville
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wrightsville
400 N Front St Unit B
400 South Front Street, Wrightsville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Brand new renovation of a bi-level 2bd/1.5ba. Inquire for an immediate link to our updated video walkthrough, in person showings available as well!.
Results within 5 miles of Wrightsville
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
607 HOLLY COURT
607 Holly Court, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3152 sqft
607 HOLLY CT YORK PA 17406 - Gorgeous custom built home with beautiful natural woodwork in private community! Features 4 bedrooms, 3.
Results within 10 miles of Wrightsville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
2 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Video in Photos! 2 Bedroom in Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
33 Linden Ave 2nd Floor
33 Linden Avenue, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Red Lion - 2nd floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Big 13’5? x 11' Living Rm, 12 x 8’11” Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. Sorry this is Not A Pet Friendly Home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windsor
147 W. Main St. Apt 10
147 West Main Street, Windsor, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
147 W. Main St. Apt 10 Available 08/03/20 Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment located in Windsor Borough offers a 9'4" x 23'4" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen measuring 25'11" x 8' with oven-range and refrigerator.
