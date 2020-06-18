344 DOLANS ALLEY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and very private single home in highly desirable Ridley School District. Hidden gem on a private road, this one of a kind 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath property is the only independent house on the street. Perfect home for a new family or anyone looking for quiet seclusion while also having all of the benefits of shopping within blocks. Walking distance to convenience stores, restaurants, grocery and department stores and just steps to public transportation; this is the best of both worlds for anyone looking for the benefits of seclusion and also convenience. Newly renovated and boasting many amenities including all day abundant natural light, spacious eat in kitchen and convertible dining room, enclosed porch/play room, laundry area with washer and dryer included, multi-zone climate control, ceiling fans, brand new kitchen appliances with gas stove and dishwasher, new windows, new 1st floor powder room, new plank floors throughout 1st floor, all new carpet upstairs with custom upholstery, newly painted throughout with tasteful neutral colors, plenty of storage, both satellite dish and cable hookups, private multivehicle driveway with additional unlimited parking in front of house, outside storage shed with lawnmower and gardening tools included, fenced yard with landscaping and privacy fences, outside basement walkout, brand new high efficiency gas heater and hot water heater. Roof was just coated with 10 year warranty and all trees on property were just pruned, topped and trimmed. Come fall in love with 344 Dolan~s Alley, add your personal touch and start enjoying your new move in condition home.