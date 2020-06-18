All apartments in Woodlyn
Home
/
Woodlyn, PA
/
344 DOLANS ALLEY
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

344 DOLANS ALLEY

344 Dolans Alley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

344 Dolans Alley, Woodlyn, PA 19022
Crum Lynne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and very private single home in highly desirable Ridley School District. Hidden gem on a private road, this one of a kind 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath property is the only independent house on the street. Perfect home for a new family or anyone looking for quiet seclusion while also having all of the benefits of shopping within blocks. Walking distance to convenience stores, restaurants, grocery and department stores and just steps to public transportation; this is the best of both worlds for anyone looking for the benefits of seclusion and also convenience. Newly renovated and boasting many amenities including all day abundant natural light, spacious eat in kitchen and convertible dining room, enclosed porch/play room, laundry area with washer and dryer included, multi-zone climate control, ceiling fans, brand new kitchen appliances with gas stove and dishwasher, new windows, new 1st floor powder room, new plank floors throughout 1st floor, all new carpet upstairs with custom upholstery, newly painted throughout with tasteful neutral colors, plenty of storage, both satellite dish and cable hookups, private multivehicle driveway with additional unlimited parking in front of house, outside storage shed with lawnmower and gardening tools included, fenced yard with landscaping and privacy fences, outside basement walkout, brand new high efficiency gas heater and hot water heater. Roof was just coated with 10 year warranty and all trees on property were just pruned, topped and trimmed. Come fall in love with 344 Dolan~s Alley, add your personal touch and start enjoying your new move in condition home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 DOLANS ALLEY have any available units?
344 DOLANS ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlyn, PA.
What amenities does 344 DOLANS ALLEY have?
Some of 344 DOLANS ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 DOLANS ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
344 DOLANS ALLEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 DOLANS ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 344 DOLANS ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlyn.
Does 344 DOLANS ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 344 DOLANS ALLEY does offer parking.
Does 344 DOLANS ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 DOLANS ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 DOLANS ALLEY have a pool?
No, 344 DOLANS ALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 344 DOLANS ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 344 DOLANS ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 344 DOLANS ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 DOLANS ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 344 DOLANS ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 344 DOLANS ALLEY has units with air conditioning.
