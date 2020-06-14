Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

144 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Willow Grove, PA

Finding an apartment in Willow Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 145

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
$
Willow Grove
92 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Abington
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Willow Grove
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
1 Unit Available
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
Results within 5 miles of Willow Grove
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
2 Units Available
Rolling Hill
26 Township Line Road, Rockledge, PA
1 Bedroom
$994
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rolling Hill Apartments offers a mixture of comfort and style. This apartment community is located in Elkins Park on Township Line Road. Our community features a laundry facility on site and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,145
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$899
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
790 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 1 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
Elkins Park Gardens
8000 High School Rd, Jenkintown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A recently updated community with modern kitchens, thermopane windows and wall-to-wall carpeting. Just minutes from area parks and public transportation. Within walking distance of the train station. Upgraded common areas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
131 New St B
131 New St, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 06/15/20 Renovated 2Bd/1Ba Heat/Water Inc - Property Id: 60011 Available 6/15/20. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment located in the heart of Glenside, 2 blocks away from the train station.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
Burholme
1 Unit Available
7370 Shelbourne St
7370 Shelbourne Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
This beautifully renovated 1st floor of a rancher duplex can be yours ! Updated kitchen. New A/C unit ! Perfect place to call home. Hurry before gone ! PLEASE NOTE THE BASEMENT IS AN APARTMENT THAT IS OCCUPIED.

1 of 25

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3890 ROUND MEADOW LANE
3890 Round Meadow Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Very Clean Three Bedroom ranch with Brand new central air. Driveway parking. Fenced in Backyard. Pets allowed. Finished basement. Washer, Dryer included in rent. Tenants pays all utilities. Owner has strict credit score requirements
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Willow Grove, PA

Finding an apartment in Willow Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

