20 W SMITH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to 20 Smith Street in the lovely Borough of Topton! The home is across the street from the Topton Borough Park and near Brandywine Heights Elementary School. This house has 3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths, Eat-In Kitchen, 1st floor Powder/ Laundry Room and a full unfinished basement with outside exit. Economical Gas Hot Water Baseboard Heat makes the cold weather days and evenings warm and cozy! Attic Storage, Covered Patio and Porch, and back yard with off street parking and a large storage shed are all bonuses included when you rent this very special home.