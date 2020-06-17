All apartments in Topton
Find more places like 20 W SMITH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topton, PA
/
20 W SMITH STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

20 W SMITH STREET

20 West Smith Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20 West Smith Street, Topton, PA 19562

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to 20 Smith Street in the lovely Borough of Topton! The home is across the street from the Topton Borough Park and near Brandywine Heights Elementary School. This house has 3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths, Eat-In Kitchen, 1st floor Powder/ Laundry Room and a full unfinished basement with outside exit. Economical Gas Hot Water Baseboard Heat makes the cold weather days and evenings warm and cozy! Attic Storage, Covered Patio and Porch, and back yard with off street parking and a large storage shed are all bonuses included when you rent this very special home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 W SMITH STREET have any available units?
20 W SMITH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topton, PA.
What amenities does 20 W SMITH STREET have?
Some of 20 W SMITH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 W SMITH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
20 W SMITH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 W SMITH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 20 W SMITH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topton.
Does 20 W SMITH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 20 W SMITH STREET does offer parking.
Does 20 W SMITH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 W SMITH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 W SMITH STREET have a pool?
No, 20 W SMITH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 20 W SMITH STREET have accessible units?
No, 20 W SMITH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 20 W SMITH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 W SMITH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 W SMITH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 W SMITH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAPottstown, PARoyersford, PA
Phillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAHarleysville, PADowningtown, PABreinigsville, PAMacungie, PAEmmaus, PAAmity Gardens, PASummit Hill, PAShillington, PA
Spring City, PACollegeville, PASellersville, PAPerkasie, PASouderton, PAKulpsville, PAAudubon, PAHatfield, PAWilson, PAChesterbrook, PAPaoli, PAMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University