One bedroom condo in a desirable College town within close proximity to Town center, train, center city, shopping and airport. This property features: new carpeting throughout, fresh paint throughout and washer dryer in unit. All utilities are included except phone and cable. Also Includes are Van services, community swimming pool, community room, library, and bicycle room. This is a none smoking unit. Available immediately!