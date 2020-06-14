49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shiloh, PA
Shiloh is located in the heart of York County, an area rich with Revolutionary War history. It's also just minutes away from the famous Nixon Park Nature Center, which attracts tourists from all over the country.
Shiloh is just ten minutes from York, a pivotal metropolis for early Colonial America, and the two cities share a fascinating Revolutionary War history. They also share a number of stores, restaurants and tourist destinations, including the West Manchester Mall, a destination for area shopaholics, and the breathtaking Nixon Park Nature Center, a spectacular wildlife habitat. Even though it's tiny, with a population of only 11,218, according to the 2010 census, Shiloh boasts really cool amenities such as famed artisan beer emporium Brewskees, along with Windjammer Balloons, which offers hot air balloon rides over the spectacular Pennsylvania Piedmont. Plus, Shiloh is just 30 miles from the teeming metropolis of Harrisburg, so it's a convenient place for folks who work in the big city but prefer living in small town America. See more
Finding an apartment in Shiloh that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.