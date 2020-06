Amenities

NO MORE SHOWINGS 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath. Two story Colonial. This home has covered front porch, Family Room with Fire Place, Formal Dining Room, Master Bedroom with sitting area and walk in closet. Full walkout basement and one car garage. Plenty of privacy. Located in amenity filled Saw Creek Estates with lakes, indoor/outdoor pools and tennis courts, ski slope, club house with Restaurant and much more... Call Kathy 631-943-6158