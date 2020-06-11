All apartments in Rochester
432 Vermont Ave - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

432 Vermont Ave - 1

432 Vermont Ave · (724) 680-0031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

432 Vermont Ave, Rochester, PA 15074

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Quiet Handicap Accessible 1 or 2 Bedroom Apartment with private deck!

VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.co/share/7XWVt/collection/7l6sc

No furniture included
Includes Heat, electric, water, sewer and trash
Comes with Washer, Dryer, stove, and refrigerator.
Rear Deck is a perfect place to sit down and relax.

Off street parking, Large driveway.
Easy to clean floors throughout

Walkability score of 66
Only a 10 min walk to the Bus Station!
9 min walk to Giant Eagle
15 min drive to the Shell Cracker plant
12 min drive to the Beaver Valley Mall
27 min drive to the Pittsburgh Airport
27 min drive to Robert Morris University (RMU)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

