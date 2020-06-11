432 Vermont Ave - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking

Quiet Handicap Accessible 1 or 2 Bedroom Apartment with private deck!



VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.co/share/7XWVt/collection/7l6sc



No furniture included

Includes Heat, electric, water, sewer and trash

Comes with Washer, Dryer, stove, and refrigerator.

Rear Deck is a perfect place to sit down and relax.



Off street parking, Large driveway.

Easy to clean floors throughout



Walkability score of 66

Only a 10 min walk to the Bus Station!

9 min walk to Giant Eagle

15 min drive to the Shell Cracker plant

12 min drive to the Beaver Valley Mall

27 min drive to the Pittsburgh Airport

27 min drive to Robert Morris University (RMU)