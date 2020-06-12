/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:43 PM
205 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prospect Park, PA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect Park
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
Eddystone Apartments
1214 East 2nd Street, Eddystone, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eddystone Apartments in Eddystone. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
Yeadon
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
121 W MARYLAND AVE #1ST FL
121 West Maryland Avenue, Aldan, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
First floor 2 bedroom unit offering central air; spacious living room, kitchen with gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator, Hall bath and . Basement has laundry hook-ups, storage area and exit to driveway parking in rear.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Kellyville
1 Unit Available
3401 BERKLEY AVENUE
3401 Berkley Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$990
850 sqft
Spacious 1sr floor 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in excellent condition. Wall to wall carpets throughout, all appliances included. A must see. Min 650 credit score, Total 3 months rent move in cost.No smoking
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Eastwick
1 Unit Available
7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD
7800 Lindbergh Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIALS*** Apply and get approved by 5/25, MOVE IN by May 31st and receive $1000 off your move in costs! You're sure to find the perfect apartment to rent with our selection of studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1012 Maple Ave Unit 1
1012 Maple Avenue, Sharon Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Spacious 2bd/1.5ba apartment with shared front porch. Light filled throughout with high ceilings and a renovated kitchen and bath. Historic home with original touches throughout.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
254 Springton Road
254 Springton Rd, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Welcome to the suburbs! - 2 nice size bedrooms and 1 bathroom on a quiet street just off Garret Rd. and the 69th street transportation center and closed to shopping, dining, and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
301 N STATE ROAD
301 State Road, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
Welcome to Rolling Green Apartments! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath recently renovated, available immediately! Washer/dryer located in lower level and each unit has additional private storage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
10 1ST STREET
10 1st Street, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 1ST STREET in Delaware County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
449 Billings Avenue
449 Billings Avenue, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Refreshed 1 bedroom upstairs apartment with bonus room for storage, office etc. New floors, fresh paint and new stove, oven and refrigerator make this an attractive option in this highly sought after neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Prospect Park
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
15 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Bryn Mawr
98 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wynnefield
27 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1133 sqft
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Spruce Hill
28 Units Available
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
786 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wynnewood
30 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Center City West
50 Units Available
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1708 sqft
Art Deco style apartment with modern touches. Studios, 1 bedrooms and 2 bedrooms available. Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances. Community is pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Overbrook
22 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1018 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Logan Square
88 Units Available
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
