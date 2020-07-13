/
pet friendly apartments
272 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, PA
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
9 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
6 Units Available
Green Valley Manor
150 Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Green Valley Golf Club and minutes from Whitemarsh Shopping Center, this community offers a cookout area, onsite laundry, and garden-style living. Back inside, apartments feature wall-to-wall carpeting, private patios/balconies, and brand new kitchens.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
471 IRWINS LANE
471 Irwins Lane, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
608 sqft
- Renovated 1-Bedroom Ranch Home for Rent ~ 471 Irwin~s Lane ~ Available May 1st- $1,495/month plus all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth Meeting
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
12 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Last updated May 19 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with built-in microwaves, individual climate control and energy-efficient appliances. Residents can relax in the courtyard during free time. On-site property management available. Near I-476. By Ply-Mar Swim & Tennis Club.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth Meeting
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
17 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
23 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
61 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,228
1779 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,014
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1138 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
24 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
6 Units Available
Roxborough Park
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,060
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
151 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
11 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,034
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,015
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
10 Units Available
Roxborough Park
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
58 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
11 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,215
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
