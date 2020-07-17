Amenities

2925 Derry St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Harrisburg - Newly rehabbed townhouse in Central Dauphin School District. Home features a large living room with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry room (bring your own w/d), dining room and a large bonus room off the bath that could be used as a 5th small bedroom or an office space. Bring your own creativity.



Tenant pays ALL utilities to include Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, and Trash.

Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month



House is still going through finishing renovations, but will be ready for occupancy August 1. Applications being received NOW!! Don't miss out!



Unit can be viewed virtually at: https://youtu.be/chnVz6ZEovI



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



Mascotas permitidas. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.

Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Ninguno

Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefacción, Electricidad, Agua, Alcantarillado, Basura

Accesorios incluidos: Ninguno

Remoción de nieve es responsabilidad de: Inquilino

Cuidado de césped es responsabilidad de: Inquilino



Pagos gratis en la internet.

Primer mes se paga por adelantado.

Un mes de depósito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.

Aplicantes con crédito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrán que pagar el último pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.



