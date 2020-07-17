All apartments in Paxtang
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2925 Derry St

2925 Derry Street · (717) 736-7126
Location

2925 Derry Street, Paxtang, PA 17111
East Harrisburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2925 Derry St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2325 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
2925 Derry St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Harrisburg - Newly rehabbed townhouse in Central Dauphin School District. Home features a large living room with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry room (bring your own w/d), dining room and a large bonus room off the bath that could be used as a 5th small bedroom or an office space. Bring your own creativity.

Tenant pays ALL utilities to include Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, and Trash.
Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care.
Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month

House is still going through finishing renovations, but will be ready for occupancy August 1. Applications being received NOW!! Don't miss out!

Unit can be viewed virtually at: https://youtu.be/chnVz6ZEovI

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

To Schedule a showing please either schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com
__________________________________________________________________
Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:
En línea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador
http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7

Para llenar una aplicación visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".

Mascotas permitidas. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.
Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Ninguno
Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefacción, Electricidad, Agua, Alcantarillado, Basura
Accesorios incluidos: Ninguno
Remoción de nieve es responsabilidad de: Inquilino
Cuidado de césped es responsabilidad de: Inquilino

Pagos gratis en la internet.
Primer mes se paga por adelantado.
Un mes de depósito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.
Aplicantes con crédito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrán que pagar el último pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.

Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5914594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

