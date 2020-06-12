/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:33 AM
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parkville, PA
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
28 HEIGHTS AVE
28 Heights Ave, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District. One car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
504 CHARLES AVENUE
504 Charles Ave, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
504 Charles Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 - Gorgeous, brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home for rent in a newly developed neighborhood located in Southwestern School District. This property has all you need to unpack and move right in.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 MUSTANG DRIVE
21 Mustang Dr, Parkville, PA
Located in the preferred South Western School District 1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
894 ADMIRAL LANE
894 Admiral Ln, Parkville, PA
Convenient access to PA-94 (AKA Baltimore Street), PA-116 (AKA York Street) and PA-216 (AKA Blooming Grove Road); perfect for commuters to Westminster, MD, Manchester, MD, Gettysburg, PA and York, PA.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
543 YORK STREET
543 York Street, Parkville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1492 sqft
Hanover- 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and living room. Fenced yard and 2 car garage. No smoking indoors.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
205 RUTH AVENUE
205 Ruth Avenue, Hanover, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1224 sqft
Relax on your front porch this summer! Plenty of space in this all-brick duplex with tons of natural light. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with eat-in kitchen, laundry room, full basement, and large, walk-up attic for storage. New flooring and fresh paint.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
326 Scyamore Lane
326 Sycamore Lane, Hanover, PA
First Floor LIving Renting out a newly updated 4 bedroom single family home with a garage and street parking Large Master Bedroom and Bathroom on the 1st floor.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
92 BREEZEWOOD DRIVE
92 Breezewood Dr, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District. 1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
831 W. Middle Street
831 West Middle Street, Pennville, PA
Nice Single family home on a quiet street with a private back yard setting. 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Has a one car garage. Rear and front porch's. Full basement, large closets and nice size dining and living room areas.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
290 HOMESTEAD DRIVE
290 Homestead Dr, Pennville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
Beautiful Brand New Townhomes! Laminate floors, granite countertops, open floor plan and walk out basements. A place to truly call home and enjoy the convenience of shopping, restaurants all within a couple of miles of the Maryland line.
Results within 5 miles of Parkville
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
62 BROOKSIDE AVE
62 Brookside Ave, Hanover, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
Located in the preferred South Western School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat.
Results within 10 miles of Parkville
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Spring Grove
1 Unit Available
39 N WATER STREET
39 North Water Street, Spring Grove, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1220 sqft
This nice home with 3 bedrooms and a huge bathroom is located in a quiet neighborhood! Under renovation, it will have new flooring, paint, kitchen, and more!
1 of 21
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8 MOLLY DRIVE
8 Molly Dr, Adams County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2150 sqft
FOR RENT: End unit condo featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, 2nd floor laundry room, 9ft ceilings, breakfast bar, kitchen with cherry cabinetry & appliances. Dining area, deck, family room, patio, and 1 car garage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDNew Freedom, PA