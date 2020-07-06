All apartments in Parkesburg
Heritage Crystal Springs
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:17 AM

Heritage Crystal Springs

200 North Church Street · (773) 832-5358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

200 North Church Street, Parkesburg, PA 19365

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Crystal Springs.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
e-payments
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Beautiful wooded hills, a sparkling natural pond and a convenient location are just a few of the many features available to you at Heritage Crystal Springs, a Chester County apartment rental community. Heritage Crystal Springs offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Parkesburg, PA, located near Downington, PA and convenient to major connecting routes (Rt. 30 and Rt. 10). For commuters, Amtraks Parkesburg Train Station is less than a mile away. Each Parkesburg apartment rental features fully updated kitchens, ample closet space, and either a patio or balcony. Residents also enjoy access to the on-site laundry facilities and extra storage space is available if needed. Looking for Parkesburg, PA apartments for rent? Call us and schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Crystal Springs have any available units?
Heritage Crystal Springs has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Heritage Crystal Springs have?
Some of Heritage Crystal Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Crystal Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Crystal Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Crystal Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Crystal Springs is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Crystal Springs offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Crystal Springs offers parking.
Does Heritage Crystal Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Crystal Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Crystal Springs have a pool?
No, Heritage Crystal Springs does not have a pool.
Does Heritage Crystal Springs have accessible units?
No, Heritage Crystal Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Crystal Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, Heritage Crystal Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Crystal Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, Heritage Crystal Springs does not have units with air conditioning.
