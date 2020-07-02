All apartments in Paoli
39 SUMMIT AVENUE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

39 SUMMIT AVENUE

39 Summit Avenue · (610) 687-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

39 Summit Avenue, Paoli, PA 19301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Totally Renovated, while keeping the "old world charm" that this home exudes...you get the best of both worlds! On a quiet cul de sac street in award winning T/E SD, and minutes from the Paoli Train Station, is 39 Summit Avenue...your little oasis, tucked away, but close to it all! The covered front porch leads to a bonus room "enclosure" that would be perfect for storage, a cozy added room during the warmer months..use as you wish! Enter this home to find beautifully refinished original hardwood floors, that extend throughout most of the 1st and 2nd levels! A turned staircase rounds out this space, that is a true welcoming foyer area. To your right, find a living room that is large enough to also be used as a dining area, in addition to the informal breakfast room that connects to the kitchen in the rear of the home. There is a coat closet in this room, and plenty of windows, making for nice natural light. Down the hall you will find an additional closet (great pantry!), and a full hall bathroom, boasting ALL NEW tile, vanity, fixtures, and stall shower! The kitchen is also BRAND NEW- stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile floor, new cabinets, with added pantry cabinet for great additional storage! A granite breakfast bar is open to the adjoining breakfast room (or use as a family room- whatever suits your needs!), with sliding doors to your HUGE new deck with serene wooded views, and easy entry to your driveway. This is a great informal entry into the home, right from the driveway! The relaxation and entertaining you can enjoy on this deck with all of the space is a truly awesome feature! Upstairs will WOW you, with a master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling and walk in closet (rarely found in older homes- you will LOVE the space in this closet!), 2 other bedrooms with fresh paint, refinished floors, and new doors (some of the older style doors were refinished- keeping the charm!), and a FULLY RENOVATED hall bathroom with tub with tile surround, new C/T flooring, new vanity, toilet, mirror/hardware! The basement is a great storage space, with washer and dryer included! Driveway parking for 3+ cars, NEW DECK, private lot...and so many new features, right down to fresh paint t/o.....you really do have to see to appreciate! Tenant resp. for utility bills and lawncare/snow removal. What a value in T/E!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 SUMMIT AVENUE have any available units?
39 SUMMIT AVENUE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 SUMMIT AVENUE have?
Some of 39 SUMMIT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 SUMMIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
39 SUMMIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 SUMMIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 39 SUMMIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paoli.
Does 39 SUMMIT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 39 SUMMIT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 39 SUMMIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 SUMMIT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 SUMMIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 39 SUMMIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 39 SUMMIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 39 SUMMIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 39 SUMMIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 SUMMIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 SUMMIT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 SUMMIT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
