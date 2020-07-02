Amenities
Totally Renovated, while keeping the "old world charm" that this home exudes...you get the best of both worlds! On a quiet cul de sac street in award winning T/E SD, and minutes from the Paoli Train Station, is 39 Summit Avenue...your little oasis, tucked away, but close to it all! The covered front porch leads to a bonus room "enclosure" that would be perfect for storage, a cozy added room during the warmer months..use as you wish! Enter this home to find beautifully refinished original hardwood floors, that extend throughout most of the 1st and 2nd levels! A turned staircase rounds out this space, that is a true welcoming foyer area. To your right, find a living room that is large enough to also be used as a dining area, in addition to the informal breakfast room that connects to the kitchen in the rear of the home. There is a coat closet in this room, and plenty of windows, making for nice natural light. Down the hall you will find an additional closet (great pantry!), and a full hall bathroom, boasting ALL NEW tile, vanity, fixtures, and stall shower! The kitchen is also BRAND NEW- stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile floor, new cabinets, with added pantry cabinet for great additional storage! A granite breakfast bar is open to the adjoining breakfast room (or use as a family room- whatever suits your needs!), with sliding doors to your HUGE new deck with serene wooded views, and easy entry to your driveway. This is a great informal entry into the home, right from the driveway! The relaxation and entertaining you can enjoy on this deck with all of the space is a truly awesome feature! Upstairs will WOW you, with a master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling and walk in closet (rarely found in older homes- you will LOVE the space in this closet!), 2 other bedrooms with fresh paint, refinished floors, and new doors (some of the older style doors were refinished- keeping the charm!), and a FULLY RENOVATED hall bathroom with tub with tile surround, new C/T flooring, new vanity, toilet, mirror/hardware! The basement is a great storage space, with washer and dryer included! Driveway parking for 3+ cars, NEW DECK, private lot...and so many new features, right down to fresh paint t/o.....you really do have to see to appreciate! Tenant resp. for utility bills and lawncare/snow removal. What a value in T/E!