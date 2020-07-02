Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Totally Renovated, while keeping the "old world charm" that this home exudes...you get the best of both worlds! On a quiet cul de sac street in award winning T/E SD, and minutes from the Paoli Train Station, is 39 Summit Avenue...your little oasis, tucked away, but close to it all! The covered front porch leads to a bonus room "enclosure" that would be perfect for storage, a cozy added room during the warmer months..use as you wish! Enter this home to find beautifully refinished original hardwood floors, that extend throughout most of the 1st and 2nd levels! A turned staircase rounds out this space, that is a true welcoming foyer area. To your right, find a living room that is large enough to also be used as a dining area, in addition to the informal breakfast room that connects to the kitchen in the rear of the home. There is a coat closet in this room, and plenty of windows, making for nice natural light. Down the hall you will find an additional closet (great pantry!), and a full hall bathroom, boasting ALL NEW tile, vanity, fixtures, and stall shower! The kitchen is also BRAND NEW- stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile floor, new cabinets, with added pantry cabinet for great additional storage! A granite breakfast bar is open to the adjoining breakfast room (or use as a family room- whatever suits your needs!), with sliding doors to your HUGE new deck with serene wooded views, and easy entry to your driveway. This is a great informal entry into the home, right from the driveway! The relaxation and entertaining you can enjoy on this deck with all of the space is a truly awesome feature! Upstairs will WOW you, with a master bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling and walk in closet (rarely found in older homes- you will LOVE the space in this closet!), 2 other bedrooms with fresh paint, refinished floors, and new doors (some of the older style doors were refinished- keeping the charm!), and a FULLY RENOVATED hall bathroom with tub with tile surround, new C/T flooring, new vanity, toilet, mirror/hardware! The basement is a great storage space, with washer and dryer included! Driveway parking for 3+ cars, NEW DECK, private lot...and so many new features, right down to fresh paint t/o.....you really do have to see to appreciate! Tenant resp. for utility bills and lawncare/snow removal. What a value in T/E!