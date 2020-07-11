All apartments in Newtown
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:05 AM

27 S LINCOLN AVENUE

27 South Lincoln Avenue · (215) 493-1220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 South Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
playground
ELEVATOR convenience. Upgraded Newtown Station town home in the heart of Newtown Borough! Easy walk for coffee shop, playground, restaurants and shopping. It's all about convenience! Close proximity to I95 for quick commuting. Gorgeous "Society Hill" brick elevation, walnut hardwood flooring, Living and Dining Rooms open to each other for easy entertaining. Extensive molding and mill work detailing. Eat-in designer Kitchen with island, wet bar, open to Family Room with gas fireplace. Elevator for easy access to all levels. Private back deck, bonus 3rd floor and excellent storage. All within a quaint Newtown Borough setting! Please, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE have any available units?
27 S LINCOLN AVENUE has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE have?
Some of 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
27 S LINCOLN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newtown.
Does 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 S LINCOLN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
