27 S LINCOLN AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking playground

ELEVATOR convenience. Upgraded Newtown Station town home in the heart of Newtown Borough! Easy walk for coffee shop, playground, restaurants and shopping. It's all about convenience! Close proximity to I95 for quick commuting. Gorgeous "Society Hill" brick elevation, walnut hardwood flooring, Living and Dining Rooms open to each other for easy entertaining. Extensive molding and mill work detailing. Eat-in designer Kitchen with island, wet bar, open to Family Room with gas fireplace. Elevator for easy access to all levels. Private back deck, bonus 3rd floor and excellent storage. All within a quaint Newtown Borough setting! Please, no pets.