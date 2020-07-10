/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:38 PM
183 Apartments for rent in Narberth, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
6 Units Available
the metropolitan bala cynwyd
118 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,605
815 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The metropolitan bala cynwyd apartments offer a beautiful courtyard setting with original, old-world charm. Located in Bala Cynwyd, PA in Lower Merion Township along the Main Line, the community is near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
4 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Station
280 Haverford Avenue, Narberth, PA
Studio
$2,085
1110 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the charm and convenience of the quaint Borough of Narberth, PA.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
1 Unit Available
Sevilla Court
32 Conshohocken State Rd, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sevilla Court offers elegant apartment homes in a highly sought after location on the Main Line. Each apartment possesses unique characteristics and have beautiful hardwood floors, dramatic high ceilings, washer/dryers and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
192 Units Available
335 Bala
335 Righters Ferry Road, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1134 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! We provide all the space, comfort, and benefits of owning your own home, without the worry and the upkeep.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
11 Units Available
Narberth
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
Results within 1 mile of Narberth
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
32 Units Available
Wynnewood
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
416 Baird Rd
416 Baird Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/19/20 Spacious dormer room/ shared kitchen - Property Id: 126868 NOT an apartment.This is a spacious 3rd floor single occupancy room in our home with private bathroom. No pets, no smoking. Shared kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Narberth
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
13 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
47 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
4 Units Available
Overbrook
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
83 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
146 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
20 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Roxborough Park
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
52 Units Available
Brewerytown
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,294
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
814 sqft
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown offers 201 state-of-the-art luxury studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment residences. These brand-new spacious floor plans are designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
30 Units Available
Spruce Hill
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
786 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
63 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
5 Units Available
East Falls
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
Mill Creek
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Roxborough Park
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
