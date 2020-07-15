/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:08 PM
189 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Narberth, PA
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
24 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Results within 1 mile of Narberth
1 of 21
Last updated July 17 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
609 MANAYUNK ROAD
609 Manayunk Road, Montgomery County, PA
Leasing excludes the garage. No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Narberth
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Creek
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian & Andrian West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
156 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1834 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:09 PM
4 Units Available
Mill Creek
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
2 Units Available
Cobbs Creek
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Newly renovated apartments and homes. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
49 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1690 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
3 Units Available
Cobbs Creek
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes 2 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
2 Units Available
Cobbs Creek
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Creek
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
59 Units Available
Kingsessing
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1340 sqft
Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined. We invite you to come experience the Irvine! Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
57 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1100 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
3 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 02:08 PM
11 Units Available
Garden Court
NPDF
400 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Neighborhood Preservation and Development Fund (N.P.D.F.) welcomes you to a sophisticated, urban lifestyle in University City, Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 05:20 PM
3 Units Available
Walnut Hill
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Minutes from Septa Train and bus transportation. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances, walnut plank flooring, and modern layouts. A newly constructed community near cultural events and parks.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
8 Units Available
Manayunk
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mill Creek
5010 Reno St
5010 Reno Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
5010 Reno St Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 3BR Home in West Philly! - NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS RENTAL! In the Beautiful Neighborhood of West Philadelphia!! This stylish 3 bedrooms, 1 bath has plenty of living space, an abundance of new windows
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Carroll Park
1533 N Frazier St
1533 North Frazier Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated Carrol Park Home - Property Id: 313713 Newly renovated 3 bedroom home located in the Carrol Park neighborhood, in Philadelphia.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Creek
532 South 52nd Street
532 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in West Philadelphia! Available Now. - Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom available now at 532 S 52nd street. Central air. Washer and dryer in the unit. Apartment is located on the furs floor. Good size bedrooms. 1 year lease.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hill
221 South 51st Street
221 South 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
1 Available 09/15/20 Come see this stunning 3B/R Bi-Level apartment located in the hot university city.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Haverford
233 Marple Rd.
233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms. Move right in and enjoy easy living. This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Manayunk
230 Wendover St
230 Wendover Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
This exquisite end of group townhouse was completely renovated in 2017! Upon entry of the home is a spacious living room with wall to wall hardwood flooring, LED lighting, ceiling fan and more! Through the living room is the gorgeous kitchen with 42
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Brewerytown
1326 N 31st St
1326 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Fabulous 3 BR/3 Bath Brewerytown Condo w/ Attached Garage & TWO Off-street Parking Spots in a Beautifully-landscaped, Gated Community!! Located in the heart of exciting neighborhood development- across from new commercial spaces, including Hops
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Manayunk
156 Roxborough Avenue
156 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
$250 first month credit for any lease signed in May! Great four bedroom, one bath house right off pretzel park. This house has an open first floor, large kitchen, first floor laundry, and large back deck.
Similar Pages
Narberth 1 BedroomsNarberth 2 BedroomsNarberth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNarberth 3 BedroomsNarberth Accessible ApartmentsNarberth Apartments with Balconies
Narberth Apartments with GaragesNarberth Apartments with GymsNarberth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNarberth Apartments with ParkingNarberth Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ