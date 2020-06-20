4615 Northern Pike

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home will be available in early July. Totally renovated throughout, this home has nicely sized bedrooms, with 2 double closets in the master. Newly renovated kitchen with new appliances. Woodburning fireplace in the living room for those long winter nights at home. Finished workshop/gameroom on one half of the lower level includes doors to the outdoor entertaining area. Unfinished area on the other half of the lower level has laundry area, a full bath with walk in shower and plenty of storage space. Also has storage space over garage. Large corner lot. Contact us today for details.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)