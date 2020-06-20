All apartments in Monroeville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

4615 Northern Pike

4615 Northern Pike · (412) 347-6244
Location

4615 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home will be available in early July. Totally renovated throughout, this home has nicely sized bedrooms, with 2 double closets in the master. Newly renovated kitchen with new appliances. Woodburning fireplace in the living room for those long winter nights at home. Finished workshop/gameroom on one half of the lower level includes doors to the outdoor entertaining area. Unfinished area on the other half of the lower level has laundry area, a full bath with walk in shower and plenty of storage space. Also has storage space over garage. Large corner lot. Contact us today for details.

- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.
- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Northern Pike have any available units?
4615 Northern Pike has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4615 Northern Pike have?
Some of 4615 Northern Pike's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Northern Pike currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Northern Pike isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Northern Pike pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 Northern Pike is pet friendly.
Does 4615 Northern Pike offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Northern Pike does offer parking.
Does 4615 Northern Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 Northern Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Northern Pike have a pool?
No, 4615 Northern Pike does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Northern Pike have accessible units?
No, 4615 Northern Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Northern Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 Northern Pike has units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 Northern Pike have units with air conditioning?
No, 4615 Northern Pike does not have units with air conditioning.
