Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:04 AM

Woodland Hills

105 Woodland Avenue · (610) 854-8194
Location

105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA 17057
Middletown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 125-125-107 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 125-125-207 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 100-100-302 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125-125-201 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 100-100-206 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 100-100-208 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
package receiving
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community amenities, and a desirable and convenient location. Located in Middletown, PA, we offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans with designer finishes such as luxurious granite and stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, in-unit washers and dryers and more in your brand new construction home. Our pet-friendly apartments are equipped with an off-leash dog park for you and your four-legged friend to enjoy. Are you looking for an apartment conveniently located near Hershey Medical Center, Downtown Middletown, or Harrisburg International Airport? Woodland Hills Apartments is located within a few miles of each of those locations! With easy access to the PA turnpike, commuters will never have an issue getting to work from Woodland Hills Apartments. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 or 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $199 non-refundable or $1000 refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive breed, combined 100lbs per home
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Parking in our open parking lots are on a first come, first serve basis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Hills have any available units?
Woodland Hills has 12 units available starting at $1,128 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodland Hills have?
Some of Woodland Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Hills is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Hills offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Hills offers parking.
Does Woodland Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodland Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Hills have a pool?
No, Woodland Hills does not have a pool.
Does Woodland Hills have accessible units?
No, Woodland Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodland Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodland Hills has units with air conditioning.
