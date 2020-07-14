Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly parking gym 24hr maintenance clubhouse package receiving

Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community amenities, and a desirable and convenient location. Located in Middletown, PA, we offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans with designer finishes such as luxurious granite and stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, in-unit washers and dryers and more in your brand new construction home. Our pet-friendly apartments are equipped with an off-leash dog park for you and your four-legged friend to enjoy. Are you looking for an apartment conveniently located near Hershey Medical Center, Downtown Middletown, or Harrisburg International Airport? Woodland Hills Apartments is located within a few miles of each of those locations! With easy access to the PA turnpike, commuters will never have an issue getting to work from Woodland Hills Apartments. ...