Amenities
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community amenities, and a desirable and convenient location. Located in Middletown, PA, we offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans with designer finishes such as luxurious granite and stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, in-unit washers and dryers and more in your brand new construction home. Our pet-friendly apartments are equipped with an off-leash dog park for you and your four-legged friend to enjoy. Are you looking for an apartment conveniently located near Hershey Medical Center, Downtown Middletown, or Harrisburg International Airport? Woodland Hills Apartments is located within a few miles of each of those locations! With easy access to the PA turnpike, commuters will never have an issue getting to work from Woodland Hills Apartments. ...