/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:10 PM
24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Media, PA
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Media
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
301 N STATE ROAD
301 State Road, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
Welcome to Rolling Green Apartments! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath recently renovated, available immediately! Washer/dryer located in lower level and each unit has additional private storage.
Results within 10 miles of Media
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
17 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1125 sqft
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1136 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Ardmore
16 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Wynnewood
25 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Haverford
2 Units Available
Montgomery Pointe
438 Montgomery Avenue, Haverford College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery Pointe in Haverford College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Bryn Mawr
16 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1263 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Bryn Mawr
4 Units Available
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Wynnewood
1 Unit Available
922 DELMONT DRIVE
922 Delmont Drive, Penn Wynne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
Sunny and bright single home with open floor plan Living room and Dining room with beutiful hard wood floors.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
307 WORINGTON DRIVE
307 Worington Drive, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Freshly painted lovely 2nd floor condo in Worington Commons! Once car attached garage- Great open floor plan With two suite bedrooms, kitchen in middle and great room. Nicely appointment in convenient location.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Haverford
1 Unit Available
428 OLD LANCASTER AVENUE
428 Old Lancaster Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Great Location between Montgomery & Lancaster Ave. Walking distance to Haverford College, Suburban Square, Septa Train, and so much more. This first floor apartment is move in ready. 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B
820 Glenbrook Ave, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NOW LEASING** | 820-822 Glenbrook Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 |4 immaculate, modern, sun-filled, open concept, units in the heart of Bryn Mawr.
Similar Pages
Media 1 BedroomsMedia 2 BedroomsMedia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMedia 3 BedroomsMedia Accessible Apartments
Media Apartments with BalconyMedia Apartments with GarageMedia Apartments with GymMedia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMedia Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJBoothwyn, PABeckett, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, PA