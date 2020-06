Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

SPECIAL 1/2 off first Months Rent Shenandoah Apartments is located in the heart of Mechanicsburg. Walking distance to shops and restaurants along Main Street! On-site management and maintenance available. Shenandoah offers multiple size and style options from 1 BR 1 Bath apartments to 3 BR 2.5 Bath Townhomes providing the right size options for your needs.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/105-e-allen-st-mechanicsburg-pa-17055-usa-unit-1/c5056776-6afc-4f17-8b56-375c1cc94fc8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5790033)