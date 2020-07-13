/
pet friendly apartments
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Manchester, PA
Verified
1 of 22
10 Units Available
Robertson
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester
1 of 7
1 Unit Available
Manchester
28 PINE DRIVE
28 Pine Drive, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
28 PINE DR. MANCHESTER, PA - Condo with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with one car garage. Close to 83 for commuters. Large Eat In Kitchen. Spacious Living Room. Wall to Wall Carpet, Tub & Shower, W/D Hook-Up.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified
1 of 48
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$943
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
25 Pear Avenue
25 Pear Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Northeastern Schools! - Beautiful Renovation!!!! 3 Bedrooms 1 bath Ranch Style house for Rent. All new Appliances, All New flooring throughout!! Large backyard! A must See!! Call or Text Elisha at 717.430.
1 of 9
1 Unit Available
17 Dunkle St
17 Dunkle Ave, York Haven, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Northeastern Schools! - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath townhome. New paint and New flooring throughout. Call or text Elisha at 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities. Gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
1550 Matthew Dr.
1550 Mathew Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Northeastern Schools! - Charming Townhouse For Rent!! This townhouse features 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit on first floor! Off-street parking!! Central Air! Call or text Elisha at 717.430.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified
1 of 16
7 Units Available
Shade Gap
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$897
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
725 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.
Verified
1 of 19
2 Units Available
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Estates ' York TownhomesWelcome home to the Greenbriar Estates Townhomes where you will find two and three bedroom townhomes for comfortable and affordable suburban living! Located in York, PA only 30 minutes from downtown Harrisburg and
Verified
1 of 15
8 Units Available
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$965
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/15/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 43
11 Units Available
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.
Verified
1 of 14
13 Units Available
Middletown
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Verified
1 of 20
2 Units Available
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Verified
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Verified
1 of 21
23 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
2451 Log Cabin Rd
2451 Log Cabin Road, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
596 sqft
Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! - Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! Super Cool Renovation!! Industrial style, open floor concept! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent. Loft space. Large yard. Deck.
1 of 27
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
9104 HUDSON COURT
9104 Hudson Ct, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
1 of 3
1 Unit Available
East Side
802 Wayne Ave., Apt. 2
802 Wayne Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
802 Wayne Ave., Apt.
1 of 1
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •
1 of 6
1 Unit Available
Northwest York
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 2-3 bedroom - 1 bath This 2-3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.
1 of 2
1 Unit Available
Spry
162 Oak Manor Dr
162 Oak Manor Dr, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Town Home - Well located in York Township/Dallastown Schools. This beautiful town home offers a large 15'11" x 13'7" Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with appliances. Full unfinished 25' x 19' basement. Also featuring 2 parking spaces to rear.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
Grantley
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1709 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom home W/ finished attic and garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
East Side
721 E. Clarke Ave.
721 East Clarke Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now! York City SD - This is a 2 bedroom house located on the 700 block of E. Clarke Ave. near Sherman and E. Market St. in York City.
1 of 2
1 Unit Available
Doctors Row
647 Lincoln St.
647 West Market Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$895
Video in Photos! Spacious Home on the West End of York City SD - • Small cement yard • Private parking • Washer & dryer hookups (basement) • Cement basement • Mud room • Lots of storage space • Spacious rooms • Refinished hardwood floors (2nd
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD
2060 Greenbriar Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
2060 Greenbriar Road, York, PA 17404 - Remodeled brick rancher with large yard and garage. New roof, all new interior paint, finished basement with recently installed waterproofing system, newer energy efficient windows.
