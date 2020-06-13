/
manchester
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM
110 Apartments for rent in Manchester, PA📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Robertson
10 Units Available
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
28 PINE DRIVE
28 Pine Drive, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
28 PINE DR. MANCHESTER, PA - Condo with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with one car garage. Close to 83 for commuters. Large Eat In Kitchen. Spacious Living Room. Wall to Wall Carpet, Tub & Shower, W/D Hook-Up.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
26 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$855
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Pear Avenue
25 Pear Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Northeastern Schools! - Beautiful Renovation!!!! 3 Bedrooms 1 bath Ranch Style house for Rent. All new Appliances, All New flooring throughout!! Large backyard! A must See!! Call or Text Elisha at 717.430.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2858 Woodmont Drive
2858 Woodmont Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Town Home - Located in Manchester Township/Central Schools this town home offers a large 13'6" x 11'10" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 11' x 9'3" kitchen with appliances. Home is a total of 2,086 square feet with a 1 car garage and rear deck.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2720 N. Susquehanna Trail
2720 North Susquehanna Trail, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1456 sqft
Central School District! Photos coming Soon!! - Country Living!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath farm house for rent. Enjoy the front porch and large Yard!! Washer & Dryer hook ups in Basement. Lots of space! Call or text Elisha at 717.430.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
505 Church Road
505 Church Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
988 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
17 Dunkle St
17 Dunkle Ave, York Haven, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Northeastern Schools! - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath townhome. New paint and New flooring throughout. Call or text Elisha at 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities. Gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1550 Matthew Dr.
1550 Mathew Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Northeastern Schools! - Charming Townhouse For Rent!! This townhouse features 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit on first floor! Off-street parking!! Central Air! Call or text Elisha at 717.430.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Shiloh
5 Units Available
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
912 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 6/17/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
East York
10 Units Available
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Shade Gap
5 Units Available
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$826
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
725 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Weigelstown
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Middletown
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Last updated June 10 at 02:25pm
Shiloh
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1168 Blue Bird Lane
1168 Bluebird Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 Blue Bird Lane, York - End unit townhome with 1 car garage. Fished basement. HOA shovels front lower sidewalk as you enter. Tenant must shovel snow for driveway and stoop. Central Air Conditioning. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676858)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shiloh
1 Unit Available
1645 North Dr.
1645 North Drive, Shiloh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderfully landscaped 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher - Beautiful rear brick patio, fenced in rear yard, shed and mature landscaping. Central Air conditioning and attached 2 car garage. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, heat source is gas.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2084 Parson Ct
2084 Parson Court, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3324 sqft
2084 Parson Ct Available 09/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Dallastown School District! - Well maintained, nicely landscaped home tucked into a cul-de-sac, in a great neighborhood in Dallastown School District. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
337 W Jackson St
337 West Jackson Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1980 sqft
337 W. Jackson St. - Charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features central a/c! Spacious rooms! Updated kitchen! Off street parking! Full renovation! Fresh paint, new appliances! Call or text 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
245 E Franklin Way
245 Franklin Way, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single family home in York City! $300 Off Second Months Rent!! Video Walk Through in Photos - This house is located in the 200 block of East Franklin Way. It has new flooring throughout and an open floor plan on the 1st floor.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
1046 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$925
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 Available 06/23/20 Large 4 bedroom apartment East End of York City - This spacious four bedroom apartment is located in the 1000 block of E. Philadelphia St. on the East side of York City.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2121 Narnia Dr.
2121 Narnia Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Rancher - Wonderfully landscaped 3 Bedroom rancher is Central school District. 2 car garage, 2 full bath with cathedral ceilings throughout. 4'x6' master bedroom walk-in closet, jetted tub in master bathroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Manchester rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Manchester area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Towson University, and Baltimore City Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manchester from include Baltimore, Towson, Ellicott City, Owings Mills, and Harrisburg.
