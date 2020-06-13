50 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Manchester, PA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Manchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Robertson
10 Units Available
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Manchester
1 Unit Available
28 PINE DRIVE
28 Pine Drive, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
28 PINE DR. MANCHESTER, PA - Condo with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with one car garage. Close to 83 for commuters. Large Eat In Kitchen. Spacious Living Room. Wall to Wall Carpet, Tub & Shower, W/D Hook-Up.
26 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$855
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.

1 Unit Available
25 Pear Avenue
25 Pear Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Northeastern Schools! - Beautiful Renovation!!!! 3 Bedrooms 1 bath Ranch Style house for Rent. All new Appliances, All New flooring throughout!! Large backyard! A must See!! Call or Text Elisha at 717.430.

1 Unit Available
2720 N. Susquehanna Trail
2720 North Susquehanna Trail, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1456 sqft
Central School District! Photos coming Soon!! - Country Living!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath farm house for rent. Enjoy the front porch and large Yard!! Washer & Dryer hook ups in Basement. Lots of space! Call or text Elisha at 717.430.

1 Unit Available
17 Dunkle St
17 Dunkle Ave, York Haven, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Northeastern Schools! - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath townhome. New paint and New flooring throughout. Call or text Elisha at 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities. Gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.

1 Unit Available
1550 Matthew Dr.
1550 Mathew Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Northeastern Schools! - Charming Townhouse For Rent!! This townhouse features 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit on first floor! Off-street parking!! Central Air! Call or text Elisha at 717.430.
Shiloh
5 Units Available
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
912 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 6/17/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house link.
East York
10 Units Available
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.
Shade Gap
5 Units Available
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$826
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
725 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.
Weigelstown
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Middletown
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Shiloh
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
23 Units Available
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

Southwest York
1 Unit Available
337 W Jackson St
337 West Jackson Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1980 sqft
337 W. Jackson St. - Charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features central a/c! Spacious rooms! Updated kitchen! Off street parking! Full renovation! Fresh paint, new appliances! Call or text 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities.

Northwest York
1 Unit Available
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 3 bedroom - 1 bath This 3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.

East Side
1 Unit Available
256 E King St., Apt. 1
256 East King Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
256 E King St., Apt. 1 Available 06/30/20 Oldetowne East Neighborhood! First Floor with Garage - This two bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of E. King St. on the 1st floor. There are hardwood floors throughout.

Northeast York
1 Unit Available
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
233 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom in Downtown York City, See Video walk through in photos! - This 2nd/3rd floor apartment is located on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia St. close to downtown York. Tenant pays gas and electric. On-street parking.

Southwest York
1 Unit Available
344 S. Queen St.
344 South Queen Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
York City SD 3 Bedroom Home! Garage-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 3 bedroom house is located on the 300 block of S. Queen St convenient to all downtown amenities. The 1st floor has a spacious living room open to a large eat-in kitchen.

Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
647 Lincoln St.
647 West Market Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$895
647 Lincoln St.

Doctors Row
1 Unit Available
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2
651 W Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2 Available 07/02/20 Spacious Renovated 2 Bedroom in York City SD - This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 600 block of W. Market St. convenient to public transportation and many other amenities.

1 Unit Available
42 S. Penn St., Apt. 3
42 South Penn Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom-York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This one bedroom apartment is located on the 3rd floor of the building with both inside and fire escape access. There are hardwood floors throughout for easy cleaning.

1 Unit Available
12 Randolph Dr
12 Randolph Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2060 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful ranch style home, located in a quiet community with paved walking trails.

1 Unit Available
2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD
2060 Greenbriar Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1120 sqft
2060 Greenbriar Road, York, PA 17404 - Remodeled brick rancher with large yard and garage. New roof, all new interior paint, finished basement with recently installed waterproofing system, newer energy efficient windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Manchester, PA

Finding an apartment in Manchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

