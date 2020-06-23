2108 Cedar Run Dr. #208

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

At this time we are offering photos and video tours to avoid the number of people through an apartment before someone moves in. Should you like this loft, please visit our website at Https://PennEquity1.ManageBuilding.com to apply. Once your application is complete, please send me a copy of your ID and proof of income to Sasha@PennEquity.com along with your preferred move in date. Upon approval, we would be happy to show you the unit in person.

This is in a central location for Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, and New Cumberland, just minutes to 83, Rt. 15, Downtown Harrisburg or Capital City Mall!



This unit features a balcony, central air conditioning, an electric hot forced air furnace, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove/range.



The building is equipped with an intercom system to easily let friends and family onto your floor from the comfort of your condo!



West Shore School Districts/Cedar Cliff High School.



The landlord pays sewer, trash and general maintenance. The tenant is responsible for water, electric and any cable/internet.



Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. 12-18 month lease required.



Sorry, absolutely no dogs! Cats are permitted on a conditional basis and a non-refundable pet fee and monthly increase would be associated with having a cat.



There is a $150 application fee; $25/adult is taken out to process the application and is non-refundable. The remainder will be returned to you if denied and applied to your security deposit if approved. The only way to forfeit the remainder is to cancel the application or provide false information.



Available at the beginning of April! Call or e-mail Sasha to set up your showing; 717-930-6072 or Sasha@PennEquity.com (best/preferred method)



Lease is 12-18 Months depending on move-in date. Leases do not renew between October and March of any year.