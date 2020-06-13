Apartment List
/
PA
/
lionville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Lionville, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
109 CONWAY COURT
109 Conway Court, Lionville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1760 sqft
Virtual tour at https://youtu.be/2leyCEmO2RI One of the nicest units on THE best lot in desirable Rhondda. Downingtown East High School, Lionville Middle School, and Lionville Elementary.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
202 TOWYN COURT
202 Towyn Court, Lionville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath two story town home. Eat in kitchen plus dining room, large living room, den and half bath on the main floor. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry closet on second floor. Rear patio.
Results within 1 mile of Lionville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
16 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
533 PICKERING STATION DRIVE
533 Pickering Station Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1742 sqft
It will be difficult to find a better location than this! This upgraded townhome in the popular Pickering Station community is a MUST-SEE property! With truly move-in ready interiors, this home has recently been updated with a brand new kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Lionville
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
6 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
22 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
268 WALNUT SPRINGS COURT
268 Walnut Spring Court, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this STUNNING rental in the coveted community of The Crossings at Exton Station convenient to the train station, and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that Exton and downtown West Chester have to offer! This

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
236 Tall Pines Dr
236 Tall Pines Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2434 sqft
236 Tall Pines Dr. Available 08/03/20 236 Tall Pines Dr, West Chester, PA is a very well maintained townhouse for small or medium size families. The unit has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
361 DONOFRIO DRIVE
361 Donofrio Drive, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1250 sqft
Check out this great rental in Downingtown Borough that is well maintained. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and updated appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
311 STAFFORD COURT
311 Stafford Ct, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2226 sqft
only 2+ year old, large townhouse floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1403 sqft
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1411 ASPEN COURT
1411 Aspen Court, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1901 sqft
Spacious END UNIT is Light & Bright and ready for you! Super convenient Woodlands community is located just minutes from the 30 by-pass, Route 100, 202, PA Tnpk, and Exton Train Station AND lots of great shopping close by too! Neutral decor

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
910 HARSDALE WAY
910 Harsdale Way, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2584 sqft
Stunning Hillshire end-unit townhouse well situated in the desirable Windsor Ridge community. The very bright main floor features a dramatic 2 story flyer, spacious living/dining/kitchen rooms. Butler's pantry off the kitchen hallway.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
251 YORKTOWN CT
251 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Located well back in the Charlestown Oaks development in Malvern where you can enjoy the peace and quiet. Development has tennis court and play ground.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
468 LYNETREE DR
468 Lynetree Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
https://youtu.be/CbbjWFGp4CY Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome with a 1-car attached garage,with basement storage, and rear patio. Entrance is P/R and closet to left. Down stairs to inside garage access and storage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1824 DARLINGTON LANE
1824 Darlington Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1608 sqft
Stunning End unit townhome in desirable Windsor Ridge Community. The lovely home has an open floor plan, generous room sizes, kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1724 CHANTILLY LANE
1724 Chantilly Lane, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
5659 sqft
Newly listed for rent, ideal for an executive rental. It is the premier home in the premier neighborhood of Chantilly Farms in Chester Springs.

1 of 43

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4407 Lobella Ct
4407 Lobella Court, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
This stunning home in Chester Springs offers over 4,000 square feet of living space! The first floor features a lovely foyer along with an enormous living room with wall carpeting, floor to ceiling fireplace and large windows that allow tons of

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
912 GREENE COUNTRIE DRIVE
912 Green Countrie Drive, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
5000 sqft
Virtual tour can be viewed at https://youtu.be/0VGyZ1jAXfg Looking to rent something different? The entire building was completely renovated in 2009 and still looks new. 1.
Results within 10 miles of Lionville
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
14 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
47 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lionville, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lionville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PAPottstown, PABear, DE
Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PADowningtown, PAThorndale, PAMalvern, PAPaoli, PASpring City, PA
Coatesville, PAChesterbrook, PAAudubon, PACollegeville, PAKennett Square, PAChester Heights, PAAmity Gardens, PAMedia, PABoothwyn, PABroomall, PAClaymont, DEEdgemoor, DE

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware