Look no further than this recently refreshed single. Large front and rear patios for relaxing or entertaining. Large rear yard for the kiddies! This 2 bedroom plus finished basement and attic home is conveniently located close to major highways for a quick commute to Philly or Delaware and New Jersey! Large, eat in kitchen. All bedrooms are spacious and the attic can be used as a play area or office.The finished basement has a powder room and loads of storage space. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.