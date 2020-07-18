Amenities

201 W Main Street Available 08/01/20 - Charming 3 bedroom (privacy issue) house with spacious rooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator, living room, dining room, laundry room on 2nd floor with washer & dryer included, mud room in foyer, huge attic for storage, partially finished basement, 9' ceilings and updates throughout, detached 1 car garage plus off street parking for four cars, 2 large decks perfect for entertaining, yard, Conestoga Valley School District, pets negotiable with $250 pet deposit plus an additional $10 per month, no smoking indoors, trash included, tenant pays for electric (cooking), oil (heat), water & sewer



Contact Crossroads Property Mgmt at (717) 393-7440



(RLNE3112660)