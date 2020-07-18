All apartments in Leola
201 W Main Street
201 W Main Street

201 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 West Main Street, Leola, PA 17540

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
201 W Main Street Available 08/01/20 - Charming 3 bedroom (privacy issue) house with spacious rooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator, living room, dining room, laundry room on 2nd floor with washer & dryer included, mud room in foyer, huge attic for storage, partially finished basement, 9' ceilings and updates throughout, detached 1 car garage plus off street parking for four cars, 2 large decks perfect for entertaining, yard, Conestoga Valley School District, pets negotiable with $250 pet deposit plus an additional $10 per month, no smoking indoors, trash included, tenant pays for electric (cooking), oil (heat), water & sewer

Contact Crossroads Property Mgmt at (717) 393-7440

(RLNE3112660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 W Main Street have any available units?
201 W Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leola, PA.
What amenities does 201 W Main Street have?
Some of 201 W Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 W Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 W Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 W Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 W Main Street offers parking.
Does 201 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 W Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 201 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 201 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 W Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 W Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
