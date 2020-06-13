38 Apartments for rent in Leola, PA📍
1 of 36
1 of 10
1 of 25
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 3
1 of 17
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 35
1 of 48
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 43
Once you have decided upon an apartment for rent, studio for rent or another option, getting to Leola presents no problems. You can access the town via Interstate 76, also known as the Pennsylvania Turnpike that runs north of the town. The turnpike intersects with Highway 283 that takes you directly into the Leacock-Leola-Bareville region. So, whether you can fit your household goods into the back of a pickup, or if you need to hire a full-sized, professional moving van, getting to your new home will be straightforward.
Your Rental Home Choices in Leola
Even though the town is small, Leola has a wide array of rentals from which to choose. At the same time, Leola has many options for larger rental homes such as three and four bedroom townhouses. The average rental rate in the area is higher than the average rate for the state. The estimated median household income is higher than the median income for Pennsylvania at. Many of the residential buildings reflect the architectural history of the mid-Atlantic region for added character and charm.
Best Seasons to Move
When to move presents all sorts of logistical challenges. Leola has typical mid-Atlantic weather, and if you choose to move in the winter, you could face snowstorms or heavy rains. However, rates for moving companies may be less pricey in those less desirable moving months. Spring and summer are mild and perfect times to move once school has let out. Late July and August can be hot and humid. If your move falls in those months, bring plenty of water to drink.
Suburban oasis best describes Leola, and two popular neighborhoods are Hunsaker/Leacock and Town Center. The architecture in the local regions reflects the historic nature of Pennsylvania, and you will enjoy checking out the culture of the Pennsylvania Dutch communities or visiting historic sites nearby. When you move to the area, you will find that the community is immersed in art, history, creativity and fun. You can visit the nearby Amish communities or enjoy a stroll along the Susquehanna River.
Apartment Communities in Leola
Chelsea Village Apartments
The Chelsea Village Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartments as well as three bedroom townhomes and studio apartments. The complex boasts great amenities including tennis courts, basketball courts, free wireless Internet access, a pool, extra storage and the capability to accept electronic payments.
Bentley Ridge
Bentley Ridge offers eight different floor plans for one, two and three bedroom rental apartments. It has a pet-friendly environment and a system of hiking, biking, jogging and walking trails.
With its proximity to Lancaster and Harrisburg, you will enjoy a seemingly endless choice of things to do including theater, music, wineries and breweries, boating, golf and museums. The area is famous for its covered bridges as well if exploring suits you. In addition, the area has the Amish and Mennonite communities that offer a glimpse into a way of life without modern conveniences. If you like to hang out in the evening, Vinola's Restaurant and Bar is a relaxing venue, or you could try the historic Leola Village Inn for classic bistro fare.