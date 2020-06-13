38 Apartments for rent in Leola, PA

AL
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.

1 of 10

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
242 Morgan Dr
242 Morgan Dr, Leola, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in the Conestoga Valley School District. Features include: Central air conditioning, 2 parking spaces, newer flooring and paint, central vacuum system, a patio, porch, shed, and shared yard.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2282 New Holland Pike
2282 New Holland Pike, Lancaster County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Lofts of Leola - Property Id: 130405 Luxury suites in the heart of Leola County. These modern and brand new living quarters came to life from converting an old bank barn into the impressive spaces they are today.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
954 W MAIN STREET
954 West Main Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
861 sqft
$30 nonrefundable application fee required per applicant. PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE LISTING AGENT DIRECTLY. FOR INFORMATION AND SHOWINGS, PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL THE OFFICE.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:34pm
7 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 27 at 12:33am
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Jared Way
201 Jared Way, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
SIngle Family Ranch Home in The Landings At Garden Spot Development - Three bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms Full Unfinished Basement with Windows Granite Countertop Cathedral/Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room Carpet/Laminate Flooring Attached 2 Car Garage

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 Valleybrook Dr
150 Valleybrook Drive, Lancaster County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
872 sqft
150 Valleybrook Dr Available 07/01/20 Must see high end condo - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
264 TOM AVENUE
264 Tom Avenue, Ephrata, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
264 TOM AVENUE Available 07/01/20 Ephrata Area 3 bedroom - Ephrata Area 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse. Central air, electric heat pump. Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
431 W Main St
431 West Main Street, New Holland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1946 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Large two-story home on .27 acres in the ELANCO School District with handicapped access.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
501 W Main St Apt 1
501 West Main Street, New Holland, PA
1 Bedroom
$525
400 sqft
***AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*** 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom first-floor efficiency apartment in the ELANCO School District. Features include: Off-street parking in a lot. Heating: Electric baseboard, electric hot water.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1735 Division Hwy
1735 Division Highway, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1686 sqft
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY 7/15/20 3-4 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, older 2.5-story home on .30 acres in the ELANCO School District.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Akron
1 Unit Available
820 Main Street
820 Main Street, Akron, PA
Studio
$1,100
2500 sqft
COMMERCIAL SPACE Approximately 2500 sq. ft. lower level commercial space. Escalating clause of 3% increase per year, minimum 2 year lease to start. Currently a daycare, but other business opportunities possible. All utilities included.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
23 N Broad St - 2
23 North Broad Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Big, bright and open describe this second floor apartment in Lancaster City. Available for move in: 6/15/20 No pets. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
70 Ashlea Village
70 Ashlea Village, New Holland, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
You will Love living in Ashlea Village, a New Holland neighborhood designed for easy carefree living that is close to everything, but far enough away to enjoy the country. There is no outdoor maintenance required on your part, it is all done for you.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
3 Units Available
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
3 Units Available
Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants will enjoy the 24-hour maintenance, e-payments, parking, gym, pool, and tennis court. Convenient location minutes from Millersville University and Frank & Marshall College. Luxurious units include dishwasher, bathtub, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated February 27 at 12:35am
$
Contact for Availability
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated February 4 at 11:19pm
Contact for Availability
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$805
2 Bedrooms
$944
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
Experience a sense of community and a feeling of serenity. Colebrook Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community hidden away in the suburbs of Lancaster.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Willow Street
1 Unit Available
9 LONG LANE
9 Long Lane, Willow Street, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
9 LONG LANE, WILLOW STREET - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath House available in Willow Street. Special features include hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The Tenant pays all utilities. PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
226 N. Arch St.
226 North Arch Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Luxury 2 Bedroom in Chestnut Hill - Located in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this modern industrial style apartment is in the heart of downtown Lancaster and boasts high-end finishes. A spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 FAIRLAND RD- STORAGE
105 Fairland Road, Lancaster County, PA
Studio
$750
1800 sqft
105 Fairland Road, Lititz, PA 17543 - Storage Area 1,800 Square Ft. Loading Dock (RLNE5475197)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Musser Park
1 Unit Available
351 E King St
351 East King Street, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Tons of space! Convenient Downtown Lancaster City home! - Tons of space in this convenient Lancaster city home! High ceilings throughout this space gives this home a wonderfully airy feel.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 RADCLIFF RD
102 Radcliff Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2076 sqft
102 Radcliff Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 - Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in. For leasing information, please call Penny Falcon 717-690-0102. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5658957)

Median Rent in Leola

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Leola is $837, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,054.
Studio
$702
1 Bed
$837
2 Beds
$1,054
3+ Beds
$1,351
City GuideLeolaThe Inn at Leola Village offers accommodations in authentic antique Amish homes, a quaint Amish cottage and a restored tobacco barn and is on the list of Historic Hotels of America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Moving to Leola
+

Once you have decided upon an apartment for rent, studio for rent or another option, getting to Leola presents no problems. You can access the town via Interstate 76, also known as the Pennsylvania Turnpike that runs north of the town. The turnpike intersects with Highway 283 that takes you directly into the Leacock-Leola-Bareville region. So, whether you can fit your household goods into the back of a pickup, or if you need to hire a full-sized, professional moving van, getting to your new home will be straightforward.

Your Rental Home Choices in Leola

Even though the town is small, Leola has a wide array of rentals from which to choose. At the same time, Leola has many options for larger rental homes such as three and four bedroom townhouses. The average rental rate in the area is higher than the average rate for the state. The estimated median household income is higher than the median income for Pennsylvania at. Many of the residential buildings reflect the architectural history of the mid-Atlantic region for added character and charm.

Best Seasons to Move

When to move presents all sorts of logistical challenges. Leola has typical mid-Atlantic weather, and if you choose to move in the winter, you could face snowstorms or heavy rains. However, rates for moving companies may be less pricey in those less desirable moving months. Spring and summer are mild and perfect times to move once school has let out. Late July and August can be hot and humid. If your move falls in those months, bring plenty of water to drink.

Neighborhoods in Leola
+

Suburban oasis best describes Leola, and two popular neighborhoods are Hunsaker/Leacock and Town Center. The architecture in the local regions reflects the historic nature of Pennsylvania, and you will enjoy checking out the culture of the Pennsylvania Dutch communities or visiting historic sites nearby. When you move to the area, you will find that the community is immersed in art, history, creativity and fun. You can visit the nearby Amish communities or enjoy a stroll along the Susquehanna River.

Apartment Communities in Leola

Chelsea Village Apartments

The Chelsea Village Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartments as well as three bedroom townhomes and studio apartments. The complex boasts great amenities including tennis courts, basketball courts, free wireless Internet access, a pool, extra storage and the capability to accept electronic payments.

Bentley Ridge

Bentley Ridge offers eight different floor plans for one, two and three bedroom rental apartments. It has a pet-friendly environment and a system of hiking, biking, jogging and walking trails.

Living in Leola
+

With its proximity to Lancaster and Harrisburg, you will enjoy a seemingly endless choice of things to do including theater, music, wineries and breweries, boating, golf and museums. The area is famous for its covered bridges as well if exploring suits you. In addition, the area has the Amish and Mennonite communities that offer a glimpse into a way of life without modern conveniences. If you like to hang out in the evening, Vinola's Restaurant and Bar is a relaxing venue, or you could try the historic Leola Village Inn for classic bistro fare.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Leola?
In Leola, the median rent is $702 for a studio, $837 for a 1-bedroom, $1,054 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,351 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Leola, check out our monthly Leola Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Leola?
Some of the colleges located in the Leola area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Delaware, Alvernia University, and Reading Area Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Leola?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Leola from include Lancaster, Newark, West Chester, York, and Bel Air South.

