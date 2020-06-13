38 Apartments for rent in Leola, PA

Once you have decided upon an apartment for rent, studio for rent or another option, getting to Leola presents no problems. You can access the town via Interstate 76, also known as the Pennsylvania Turnpike that runs north of the town. The turnpike intersects with Highway 283 that takes you directly into the Leacock-Leola-Bareville region. So, whether you can fit your household goods into the back of a pickup, or if you need to hire a full-sized, professional moving van, getting to your new home will be straightforward.

Your Rental Home Choices in Leola

Even though the town is small, Leola has a wide array of rentals from which to choose. At the same time, Leola has many options for larger rental homes such as three and four bedroom townhouses. The average rental rate in the area is higher than the average rate for the state. The estimated median household income is higher than the median income for Pennsylvania at. Many of the residential buildings reflect the architectural history of the mid-Atlantic region for added character and charm.

Best Seasons to Move

When to move presents all sorts of logistical challenges. Leola has typical mid-Atlantic weather, and if you choose to move in the winter, you could face snowstorms or heavy rains. However, rates for moving companies may be less pricey in those less desirable moving months. Spring and summer are mild and perfect times to move once school has let out. Late July and August can be hot and humid. If your move falls in those months, bring plenty of water to drink.