Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE

239 West Albemarle Avenue · (215) 247-5000
Location

239 West Albemarle Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful twin colonial 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Drexel Hill on quiet tree-lined street. Central location makes for easy access to restaurants and commute! Just a block away from Garrettford & Drexel Hill Junction Stations, 107 Bus stops on your own street corner, and dozen or more shops, restaurants, and more less than a mile radius! Wonderful park right outside your front door. Spacious floorplan with open living/dining combination. Three generous sized bedrooms and a beautifully remodeled bathroom with deep Jacuzzi tub. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included! Full basement for storage and partially finished area as a great bonus space. You do not want to miss this property, it won't last long. Tenant pays all utilities. Available June 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE have any available units?
239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lansdowne, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansdowne Rent Report.
Is 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 W ALBEMARLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
