44 Apartments for rent in Lansdale, PA with gym

Lansdale, PA is a small, suburban version of its big sister, Philadelphia. The Fresh Prince of Landsdale just doesn't quite have the same ring, though.

Around 16,269 people call the borough of Lansdale home. The number is between 50 and 60 thousand people if you include the neighboring townships that all share the same zip code. Lansdale is roughly 3.1 miles wide and lots of parks, trails, and ease of travel into Philadelphia all make Lansdale a great place to live. It's a little like a French bulldog - a small town feel with big city attitude. See more