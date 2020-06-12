/
2 bedroom apartments
60 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Langhorne, PA
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area.
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Results within 5 miles of Langhorne
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
900 sqft
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear
32 North Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Newtown Carriage House - Property Id: 294029 Wonderful opportunity to rent a lovely two-bedroom, one bath Carriage House in a quiet setting in Newtown Borough.
200 N SYCAMORE STREET
200 N Sycamore St, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
12 sqft
The Promenade at Sycamore. Luxury apartments above the exciting retail landscape of Sycamore Street in Historic Newtown! One month's rent security, first and last month's rent. Tenants pay electric and cable - water, sewer, and trash are included.
265 LIBERTY DRIVE
265 Liberty Drive, Fairless Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Prime Location !Well maintained Spacious Town home in the Oxford Crossing .This Home has 2 Large bedrooms both with walk in closets and full baths. Along with NEW washer and dryer that is conveniently located in the up stairs hallway.
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.
1905 Fernbrook Ave FERNBROOK AVENUE
1905 Fernbrook Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1905 Fernbrook Ave FERNBROOK AVENUE in Bucks County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Langhorne
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
