Lancaster, PA
Oakview Estates
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Oakview Estates

77 Foal Ct · (717) 366-8078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA 17602

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 006E · Avail. Jul 17

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 003J · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 003B · Avail. Jul 31

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakview Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
dog park
playground
tennis court
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips. These lovely one and two bedroom apartment homes and two bedroom townhomes are available in six different designs, making it easier to select the home that is right for you. When you join our community, you can always rely on our caring staff who are dedicated to providing excellent service. Oakview Estates is located in scenic Lancaster County, also known as Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Residents enjoy everything from a charming historic downtown to a sprawling countryside. The beautifully landscaped grounds offer a tranquil environment, yet the convenient location near Route 30 puts schools, shopping, and dining just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakview Estates have any available units?
Oakview Estates has 3 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oakview Estates have?
Some of Oakview Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakview Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Oakview Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakview Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakview Estates is pet friendly.
Does Oakview Estates offer parking?
Yes, Oakview Estates offers parking.
Does Oakview Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oakview Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakview Estates have a pool?
No, Oakview Estates does not have a pool.
Does Oakview Estates have accessible units?
No, Oakview Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Oakview Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakview Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Oakview Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oakview Estates has units with air conditioning.
