Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center dog park playground tennis court

Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips. These lovely one and two bedroom apartment homes and two bedroom townhomes are available in six different designs, making it easier to select the home that is right for you. When you join our community, you can always rely on our caring staff who are dedicated to providing excellent service. Oakview Estates is located in scenic Lancaster County, also known as Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Residents enjoy everything from a charming historic downtown to a sprawling countryside. The beautifully landscaped grounds offer a tranquil environment, yet the convenient location near Route 30 puts schools, shopping, and dining just minutes away.